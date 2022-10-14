Mike Novogratz Wants Crypto Bulls to Temper Their Expectations

Mike Novogratz expects cryptocurrencies rallies to be faded unless U.S. economy slows

Galaxy Digital boss Mike Novogratz believes that upcoming market rallies will likely fade, according to a recently posted tweet.

While bulls hope that the U.S. eventually slows, the billionaire claims that this is not the case.

As reported by U.Today, Novogratz has repeatedly opined that the cryptocurrency market was very unlikely to recover without a potential Federal Reserve pivot.

However, hopes of a more accommodative monetary policy faded in the face of a more accommodative monetary policy.

Ads

Earlier today, Bitcoin came close to reclaiming the $20,000 level, but it then lost some steam.