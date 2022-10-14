Mike Novogratz Wants Crypto Bulls to Temper Their Expectations

Fri, 10/14/2022 - 18:33
Alex Dovbnya
Mike Novogratz expects cryptocurrencies rallies to be faded unless U.S. economy slows
Galaxy Digital boss Mike Novogratz believes that upcoming market rallies will likely fade, according to a recently posted tweet.

While bulls hope that the U.S. eventually slows, the billionaire claims that this is not the case.

As reported by U.Today, Novogratz has repeatedly opined that the cryptocurrency market was very unlikely to recover without a potential Federal Reserve pivot.

However, hopes of a more accommodative monetary policy faded in the face of a more accommodative monetary policy.

Earlier today, Bitcoin came close to reclaiming the $20,000 level, but it then lost some steam.

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

