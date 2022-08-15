Mike Novogratz's Galaxy Digital Facing Lawsuit from BitGo

BitGo has teamed up with litigation powerhouse Quinn Emanuel in order to take Galaxy Digital to court

Institutional crypto custody firm BitGo has announced its intention to sue Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital, seeking about $100 million worth of damages.



Earlier today, Galaxy Digital called off its $1.2 billion proposed acquisition of the firm.



The Novogratz-helmed firm claims that the lack of financial statements was the reason behind its decision to terminate the deal.



As reported by U.Today, Galaxy Digital agreed to acquire BitGo for the record-breaking $1.2 billion in stock and cash. R. Brian Timmons, BitGo’s legal representative, insists that the company actually honored its obligations, describing the accusations as “absurd.”