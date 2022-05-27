Mike Novogratz Says Bitcoin Will Lead Next Rally

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

In a recent tweet, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz believes that Bitcoin, the flagship cryptocurrency, will lead the next cryptocurrency rally.



The cryptocurrency billionaire stopped short of predicting when such a rally would take place. He believes that prices will be able to recover as soon as the U.S. Federal Reserve ditches its hawkish monetary policy and stops hiking rates.



The market is in the process of adjusting to the popping of an asset bubble, which he claims was caused by the Federal Reserve.

Novogratz also explained that cryptocurrencies are greatly underperforming equities due to the fact that there’s no buybacks and giant pension rebalancing that are causing the squeeze in equities.



The world’s largest cryptocurrency, dipped to $28,253 earlier today on the Bitstamp exchange.



In sharp contrast to that, the S&P 500 is up 2.24%. It has added nearly 6% that week. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq-100 is up 3.18%, adding nearly 7% in a day



Bitcoin, for comparison, is down 1.86% over the last seven days, and it is on track to secure a record-breaking ninth week in the red unless it manages to recover during the upcoming weekend.