Mike Novogratz Says Bitcoin Will Lead Next Rally

News
Fri, 05/27/2022 - 20:27
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says that good projects will follow Bitcoin’s suit when another rally starts
Mike Novogratz Says Bitcoin Will Lead Next Rally
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent tweet, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz believes that Bitcoin, the flagship cryptocurrency, will lead the next cryptocurrency rally.

The cryptocurrency billionaire stopped short of predicting when such a rally would take place. He believes that prices will be able to recover as soon as the U.S. Federal Reserve ditches its hawkish monetary policy and stops hiking rates.

The market is in the process of adjusting to the popping of an asset bubble, which he claims was caused by the Federal Reserve.        
Novogratz also explained that cryptocurrencies are greatly underperforming equities due to the fact that there’s no buybacks and giant pension rebalancing that are causing the squeeze in equities.       

The world’s largest cryptocurrency, dipped to $28,253 earlier today on the Bitstamp exchange.

In sharp contrast to that, the S&P 500 is up 2.24%. It has added nearly 6% that week. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq-100 is up 3.18%, adding nearly 7% in a day  

Bitcoin, for comparison, is down 1.86% over the last seven days, and it is on track to secure a record-breaking ninth week in the red unless it manages to recover during the upcoming weekend.

Related
BREAKING: Tesla Merch Can Now Be Bought with Dogecoin, DOGE Spikes 15%
Prior to that Bitcoin’s correlation with the Nasdaq 100 reached a record high, but the leading cryptocurrency has now seemingly decoupled from stocks.

As reported by U.Today, Novogratz predicted that the market would not be heading straight up after the collapse of the Terra project in early May.

In the most recent tweet, the Galaxy Digital boss says that building revolutionary tech isn’t supposed to be easy.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Mike Novogratz
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Crypto Execs Think Bear Market Is Good for Industry
05/27/2022 - 18:19
Crypto Execs Think Bear Market Is Good for Industry
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image SHIB Can Be Used for Booking Hotels, Elon Musk’s Deepfake Promotes Crypto Scam, ETH Signals Incoming Price Bounce: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
05/27/2022 - 16:13
SHIB Can Be Used for Booking Hotels, Elon Musk’s Deepfake Promotes Crypto Scam, ETH Signals Incoming Price Bounce: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image TerraUSD (UST) Collapse Could Be Orchestrated by Small Group of Large Wallets: Report by Nansen
05/27/2022 - 15:53
TerraUSD (UST) Collapse Could Be Orchestrated by Small Group of Large Wallets: Report by Nansen
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov