Mike Novogratz on Crypto Prices: "Of Course, We Could Go Lower"

Thu, 07/07/2022 - 15:28
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Mike Novogratz believes that Bitcoin is likely to continue see-sawing, but he does not rule out that it could go lower
Mike Novogratz on Crypto Prices: "Of Course, We Could Go Lower"
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

During a recent appearance on CNBC, Mike Novogratz, chief executive officer at Galaxy Digital, predicted that cryptocurrency prices could still lower. "We gonna go sideways…Can we go lower? Of course, we could," the crypto mogul said.

His "instinct" says that it is going to be "choppy sideways" for a while until the Federal Reserve flinches by reversing its hawkish monetary policy.

He claims that the industry is in the middle of a massive correction due to the fact that there is "lots and lots" of excessive leverage. Centralized cryptocurrency companies, such as Celsius, BlockFi and Three Arrows Capital, had an enormous amount of leverage, Novogratz adds.

The three aforementioned companies are so far among the biggest casualties of the ongoing market crash, pushing the entire industry to the breaking point.

Yet the process of deleveraging is not fully complete just yet, Novogratz says. "It feels that we're 90% through that deleveraging," he added.

Related
Elon Musk Says He Will Continue Supporting Dogecoin "Wherever Possible"
Of course, the problem is that crypto lacks a bullish narrative that could push prices higher by attracting new capital. Now that the "inflation" hedge narrative is out of the window, Bitcoin has to come up with another compelling story to lure in new buyers.

In late 2021, Novogratz accurately predicted that Bitcoin would underperform in the first quarter due to high correlation with the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100. In January, he warned that the largest cryptocurrency was "very vulnerable."

Bitcoin briefly spiked above the $21,000 level earlier today, but bulls remain cautious about the prospects of a potential recovery.

#Bitcoin News #Mike Novogratz
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Solana Labs Faces Class-Action Lawsuit in California. Here's Why It's Important
07/07/2022 - 18:14
Solana Labs Faces Class-Action Lawsuit in California. Here's Why It's Important
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image DOGE Climbs Back over Important Price Level, Up 14% in 7 Days
07/07/2022 - 17:08
DOGE Climbs Back over Important Price Level, Up 14% in 7 Days
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Binance CEO Keeps Holding His Crypto, SHIB Lead Dev Shares Crucial Insights, Peter Brandt Highlights Important BTC Pattern: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
07/07/2022 - 16:10
Binance CEO Keeps Holding His Crypto, SHIB Lead Dev Shares Crucial Insights, Peter Brandt Highlights Important BTC Pattern: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina