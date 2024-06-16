Advertisement
AD

    Mike Novogratz Makes Surprising Dogwifhat (WIF) Appeal

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mike Novogratz has sparked curiosity by seeking out unique gift related to Dogwifhat (WIF)
    Sun, 16/06/2024 - 14:38
    Mike Novogratz Makes Surprising Dogwifhat (WIF) Appeal
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Mike Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Digital and a prominent figure in crypto investing, recently sparked interest with a social media post about Dogwifhat (WIF), a meme coin on the Solana blockchain. In his post, Novogratz indicated that he wanted to purchase merchandise related to the token, which features a Shiba Inu wearing a knitted hat.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Thu, 06/13/2024 - 09:48
    Mike Novogratz Says Meme Coins Are Good for Economy
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    The appeal comes amid Dogwifhat's meteoric rise since its inception in November 2023. Originally launched as a playful homage to a picture featuring a cute little dog adorned with a hat, the meme coin has skyrocketed in value from virtually nothing to $4.88 per token at its peak. Its market capitalization stands impressively at $2.53 billion, underscored by a trading volume reaching $250 million.

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Makes Epic Bitcoin Call Amid Market Lull: Details
    Michael Saylor Makes Epic Bitcoin Call Amid Market Lull: Details
    Ripple's Top Lawyer: SEC Is "Raging"
    SHIB Burns Soar 658% as Shiba Inu Eyes Massive Rebound
    SHIB Insider Reveals Game-Changing Shiba Inu Update

    Previously this week, the investor commented, highlighting the growing role of meme coins on the cryptocurrency market. He noted their increasing influence as both investment vehicles and cultural phenomena.

    Novogratz specifically mentioned WIF, alongside other popular meme coins such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, which together dominate a sector estimated to be worth around $60 billion.

    Related
    Sun, 06/16/2024 - 12:11
    Solana Meme Coin Dogwifhat (WIF) Skyrockets 5% Amid Market Lull
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Recent interest in Dogwifhat (WIF) merchandise reflects a broader trend in which digital assets serve not only as financial investments but also as symbols of cultural expression and community engagement. 

    Novogratz's appeal underscores the evolving landscape of digital finance, where unconventional assets like meme coins play an increasingly important role in investor portfolios and popular culture alike.

    #Dogwifhat WIF #Mike Novogratz #Meme Cryptocurrencies #Memecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Michael Saylor Makes Epic Bitcoin Call Amid Market Lull: Details
    Jun 16, 2024 - 14:32
    Michael Saylor Makes Epic Bitcoin Call Amid Market Lull: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Ethereum ETFs May Be Approved by July 2, Top Expert Reveals
    Jun 16, 2024 - 14:32
    Ethereum ETFs May Be Approved by July 2, Top Expert Reveals
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    related image Ethereum Whales Scoop up $2.45 Billion Worth of ETH in Weeks
    Jun 16, 2024 - 14:32
    Ethereum Whales Scoop up $2.45 Billion Worth of ETH in Weeks
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Kadena Announces Partnership with Lurk Lab to Build ZK Bridge
    Artemis: Redefining the Future of Commerce with a Decentralized Marketplace
    Stage Raises $2.4M to Revolutionize the Future of Music
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Mike Novogratz Makes Surprising Dogwifhat (WIF) Appeal
    Michael Saylor Makes Epic Bitcoin Call Amid Market Lull: Details
    Ethereum ETFs May Be Approved by July 2, Top Expert Reveals
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD