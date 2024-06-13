Advertisement
AD

    Mike Novogratz Says Meme Coins Are Good for Economy

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Mike Novogratz is bullish on meme coins and sees their longer term survival
    Thu, 13/06/2024 - 9:48
    Mike Novogratz Says Meme Coins Are Good for Economy
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    When Dogecoin (DOGE) made its emergence in 2013, not many people envisioned it serving as an inspiration to a whole new asset class now known as meme coins. From Dogecoin to Shiba Inu (SHIB), Floki, PEPE and the thousands of related tokens out there, Mike Novogratz believes these assets are now a part of the economy and are not going anywhere.

    Advertisement

    Growing meme coin relevance

    Mike Novogratz’s recent take on meme coins is a reflection of the paradigm shift the asset class has on the crypto ecosystem. The Galaxy Digital founder and CEO noted that these meme coins have grown to become the cornerstone of the crypto economy.

    Related
    Wed, 06/12/2024 - 15:41
    300% Spike in Shiba Inu Token Transaction Fees Stuns Shibarium
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    He noted that many people, including his son-in-law, are making fortunes from investing in meme coins. He said meme coin investing entails looking at an object and validating whether or not it is going to make people laugh.

    Novogratz spotlighted dogwifhat (WIF), a Solana-based meme coin that has since seen its market capitalization surge to more than $3 billion. The billionaire investor noted that in Galaxy Digital’s estimation, the meme coin market is close to $60 billion, with Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and PEPE dominating the arena.

    Ongoing transformation

    That meme coins are the cornerstone of the crypto economy is not an overblown statement. The majority of meme coins are now making a crucial pivot from being tagged fun tokens to coins with unique utilities.

    Shiba Inu is a prime example. Over the past few years, it has added many features that now make it eligible as a payment mode, it boasts its own Domain Name Service and it even has its own layer-2 scaling solution, Shibarium.

    Related
    Thu, 06/13/2024 - 08:13
    Dogecoin Founder Praises Elon Musk's Massive Latest X Milestone
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Besides Shiba Inu, Floki is also evolving at a very fast pace, with the TokenFi launch last year set to help it take a sizable chunk of the tokenization market. Overall, meme coins are now so established that a cross-ecosystem collapse is no longer looking possible.

    #Memecoin #Mike Novogratz #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    related image Legendary Trader John Bollinger Breaks Silence on Bitcoin Price
    Jun 13, 2024 - 09:42
    Legendary Trader John Bollinger Breaks Silence on Bitcoin Price
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Bitcoin ETFs Back to Inflows
    Jun 13, 2024 - 09:42
    Bitcoin ETFs Back to Inflows
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Dogecoin Founder Praises Elon Musk's Massive Latest X Milestone
    Jun 13, 2024 - 09:42
    Dogecoin Founder Praises Elon Musk's Massive Latest X Milestone
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Solana’s $FRISE Raises $200,000 in 2 Hours, Top Dog's Gem of Summer 2024
    WEEX WXT Presale Launch and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: Connect, Celebrate and Engage
    Azuro Steps Into AI Using Olas to Predict Sports Event Results
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Mike Novogratz Says Meme Coins Are Good for Economy
    Legendary Trader John Bollinger Breaks Silence on Bitcoin Price
    Bitcoin ETFs Back to Inflows
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD