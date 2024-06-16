Advertisement
AD

    Solana Meme Coin Dogwifhat (WIF) Skyrockets 5% Amid Market Lull

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    This surprising rebound comes as breath of fresh air as market witnesses period of stagnation
    Sun, 16/06/2024 - 12:11
    Solana Meme Coin Dogwifhat (WIF) Skyrockets 5% Amid Market Lull
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a surprising move, Dogwifhat (WIF), a meme coin on the Solana blockchain, has surged by over 5% despite a general slowdown on the broader cryptocurrency market. This surprising rebound comes as a breath of fresh air as the market witnesses a period of stagnation.

    Advertisement

    The cryptocurrency market is currently experiencing a lull, with many major assets showing little to no movement. Bitcoin and Ethereum, the market leaders, have held steady in their price, setting the tone for other cryptocurrencies. Market performance remains mixed, with a handful of cryptocurrencies posting losses in a 24-hour time frame.

    However, amid this market's lackluster action, Dogwifhat has managed to capture attention with its notable price increase.

    WIF has been steadily climbing since hitting a low of $2.20 in Friday's market decline, which saw Bitcoin fall to its lowest price in nearly a month, prompting a flurry of crypto long position liquidations.

    TradingView
    WIF/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    At the time of writing, Dogwifhat was extending its rebound, up 5.16% in the last 24 hours to $2.53, having hit intraday highs of $2.55. If today closes in the green, WIF might mark its second consecutive day of gains. The Solana meme coin currently ranks as the 41st largest cryptocurrency with a market valuation of $2.52 billion.

    Related
    Fri, 03/08/2024 - 12:06
    Dogwifhat (WIF) Surprise: How Solana User Came Close to Missing Epic Rally
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Meme coins often experience volatility based on news and hype cycles; Dogwifhat's surprising rebound might have been aided by a recent memetic statement made by Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz on X that indirectly alluded to Dogwifhat.

    In a tweet, Novogratz enquired: "Anyone know where I can buy one of the hats from the dog? Perfect gift for someone I know." An X user responded "dogwifhatstore" to which Novogratz responded "Gracias."

    As Dogwifhat continues to rise, it may encounter resistance around higher price points mainly at the daily SMA 50 at $2.94, particularly if the overall market sentiment does not change. As the scenario evolves, it remains unknown if Dogwifhat can maintain its momentum or if this surge is a temporary spike.

    #Dogwifhat WIF #Solana News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Crypto Tokens Facing Delisting Nightmare in South Korea
    Jun 16, 2024 - 12:05
    Crypto Tokens Facing Delisting Nightmare in South Korea
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Epic 441% Shibarium Surge Stuns SHIB Community
    Jun 16, 2024 - 12:05
    Epic 441% Shibarium Surge Stuns SHIB Community
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Community Gets Critical Message, What It Pertains To
    Jun 16, 2024 - 12:05
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Community Gets Critical Message, What It Pertains To
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Kadena Announces Partnership with Lurk Lab to Build ZK Bridge
    Artemis: Redefining the Future of Commerce with a Decentralized Marketplace
    Stage Raises $2.4M to Revolutionize the Future of Music
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Solana Meme Coin Dogwifhat (WIF) Skyrockets 5% Amid Market Lull
    Crypto Tokens Facing Delisting Nightmare in South Korea
    Epic 441% Shibarium Surge Stuns SHIB Community
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD