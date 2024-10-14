MicroStrategy's Saylor Offers 'Bitcoin Crash Course' As BTC Eyes $65,000

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Prominent Bitcoiner Michael Saylor, the founder and currently the executive chairman of MicroStrategy, has addressed the millions of his followers on X to share a crash course in Bitcoin with them.

He also gave a warning to crypto investors about Bitcoin scams. In the meantime, Bitcoin is approaching the $65,000 level.

Michael Saylor's Bitcoin crash course

Michael Saylor published a tweet, in which he invited investors to feel free to take his BTC crash course available via the link attached. Saylor stated that this course contains a detailed discussion of MicroStrategy's Bitcoin business model.

It also discusses “the growth opportunities for $MSTR as a leading public issuer of Bitcoin-backed securities,” according to Saylor.

The crash course consists of two sections – one is a transcript of Saylor talking about Bitcoin with MicroStrategy’s managing director and senior analyst Gautam Chhugani. The second section is a number of slides with infographics and brief theses about Bitcoin, its high performance over the past 14 years and the performance of other assets, conventional ones, in the market.

Saylor stated in it that Bitcoin has been the most profitable asset in 11 out of the 14 past years and that it greatly surpasses monetary inflation with its 49% growth since 2011, while some other assets do that as well but show a much smaller increase – Nasdaq (17.9% rise), US Growth fund (15.4% growth), and US Large Caps (SPY) with a 13.3% increase. The rise of the latter is equal exactly to the monetary inflation level.

Saylor warns investors against scams

In the preface to the crash course on the page that contains the links to the aforementioned sections, Michael Saylor warned readers that “many cryptocurrency giveaway scams are fraudulently perpetuated in the name of legitimate companies or well-known figures.” He stated that he does not sponsor or conduct any crypto giveaways.

He stated that he would never ask the community to send him cryptocurrency so they can receive it in return afterwards from him. Saylor recommended users to educate themselves on how to identify crypto scams: “I encourage all individuals to educate themselves on cryptocurrency scams and how to identify them.”

In the past, however, scammers have many times used fragments of Saylor’s videos where he talks about Bitcoin to lure cryptocurrency users into scams on YouTube.