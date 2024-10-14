'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Issues Crucial 'Fake USD' Warning to Investors

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Robert Kiyosaki is famous as an investor and the author of the popular book on asset management “Rich Dad Poor Dad”. Today, he addressed the millions of his X followers to discuss an important issue.

Exposing "fake" US dollar

Kiyosaki once again drew the attention of the community to the fact that the US dollar is no longer what it used to be. In 1971, he tweeted, US president Richard Nixon deprived the dollar of the gold backing and since then “the US dollar was propped up via US Treasuries and bonds,” Kiyosaki stated. Since then, he says, the US dollar became “fake”.

Then he refers the readers to his aforementioned book “Rich Dad Poor Dad” and some of the important statements about the US dollar and other assets that used to hold the US economy in the past.

FAKE $ The US dollar became fake in 1971 when President Nixon took the dollar off the gold standard. Since 1971 the US dollar was propped up via US Treasuries and bonds.



That is why I stated in Rich Dad Poor Dad 1: "The rich don't world for (fake) money 2: Your house is not an…

In those pieces of advice, Kiyosaki stated that truly rich people do not save “fake US dollar” and that “your house is not an asset.” The third advice, which mirrored the first one, sounded as “Savers are losers.” Since the dollar is not backed by gold and has been greatly devalued over the past decades, it is pointless to save dollars and a house is not an asset since real estate can easily crash (as it happened in the 2008 crisis, when the mortgage bonds’ market collapsed), besides, when paying a mortgage one gets in long-term debt with the bank.

Kiyosaki believes that financial education is very important since it helps one to navigate across the sea of finance and withstand multiple difficulties and crises that often rise in this easily changeable sphere.

"I will be buying all the Bitcoin I can"

Over the weekend, Kiyosaki also published a tweet about the financial crisis of 2008, saying that back then “the criminals at the Fed and Treasury” began to print trillions of dollars not backed by anything as they attempted to stop the upcoming depression. Perhaps a repetition of the Great Depression was avoided, he admits.

KISS: Keeping It Super Simple: Friends said my previous Tweet was confusing. My apologies. So please read my previous Tweet and this Tweet and maybe I might make more sense…if I….KISS: I Keep it Super Simple.



Here goes. In 2008 was the GFC the Great Financial Crisis.



The… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) October 12, 2024

Kiyosaki believes that the most stable assets are gold, silver, and Bitcoin. Even they can crash, though, he admits. However, he tweeted that he would still continue to by BTC cheaply: “Obviously, I will be buying all the Bitcoin I can, as well as other assets, at bargain basement prices.”