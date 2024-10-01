Advertisement
    Michael Saylor Makes Staggering 'Bitcoin Priced Future' Prediction

    Yuri Molchan
    Famous Bitcoin evangelist Michael Saylor has made stunning BTC prediction
    Tue, 1/10/2024 - 15:17
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Michael Saylor, a Bitcoin permabull and cofounder of the largest corporate BTC holder, MicroStrategy, has taken to the X social media network (formerly known as Twitter) to deliver a message to the global cryptocurrency community.

    Saylor shared his take as to what the ultimate impact Bitcoin, he believes, will have on the global economy and the everyday lives of people in the future.

    Saylor's "Bitcoin future" prediction

    Michael Saylor has published yet another Bitcoin-themed tweet with an AI-generated image of himself. This time, there are physical BTC coins hanging on his uniform. The tweet, in which Saylor made his prediction, states: “In the future, everything is priced in #Bitcoin.”

    Many Bitcoin believers have been predicting a bright future for BTC not only in terms of pricing but also in seeing BTC become the world’s reserve currency, the equivalent of the U.S. dollar now. Many of them realise that the strictly limited 21 million supply of Bitcoin will hardly satisfy the needs of billions of people as actual money, but they admit that it will likely be Sats that will become the unit for trading and payments in the future.

    On Monday, Saylor published an infographic, showing the performance of Bitcoin, MicroStrategy stocks and the S&P 500 index since August 2020 – the time when Saylor’s company started regularly buying Bitcoin.

    Over these four years, according to the chart, the best-performing asset of all has been MSTR stock, with a cumulative increase of 1,325% over that time. The world’s leading cryptocurrency, since then, has surged by 451%, coming in second after MicroStrategy stock.

    Since 2020, Bitcoin reached a historic peak of $69,000 in late 2021, then crashed to $15,500 a year later, and then made a victorious jump to a new all-time high of $74,000 in March this year.

    Bitcoin price plummets sharply

    Despite the recently announced big interest rate cut by the Fed Reserve and hints about two more cuts to be made later this year, the Bitcoin price has seen a large drop. Since the weekend, Bitcoin has seen a 4.75% drop, including a 1.85% decline today.

    Leaving the $64,000 level behind, today BTC declined to $62,860 per coin and is currently trading at this price level.

    Among the reasons impacting Bitcoin at the moment are the worsening geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, analysts believe.

    About the author
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

