Michael Saylor Makes Staggering 'Bitcoin Priced Future' Prediction

Michael Saylor, a Bitcoin permabull and cofounder of the largest corporate BTC holder, MicroStrategy, has taken to the X social media network (formerly known as Twitter) to deliver a message to the global cryptocurrency community.

Saylor shared his take as to what the ultimate impact Bitcoin, he believes, will have on the global economy and the everyday lives of people in the future.

Saylor's "Bitcoin future" prediction

Michael Saylor has published yet another Bitcoin-themed tweet with an AI-generated image of himself. This time, there are physical BTC coins hanging on his uniform. The tweet, in which Saylor made his prediction, states: “In the future, everything is priced in #Bitcoin.”

Many Bitcoin believers have been predicting a bright future for BTC not only in terms of pricing but also in seeing BTC become the world’s reserve currency, the equivalent of the U.S. dollar now. Many of them realise that the strictly limited 21 million supply of Bitcoin will hardly satisfy the needs of billions of people as actual money, but they admit that it will likely be Sats that will become the unit for trading and payments in the future.

On Monday, Saylor published an infographic, showing the performance of Bitcoin, MicroStrategy stocks and the S&P 500 index since August 2020 – the time when Saylor’s company started regularly buying Bitcoin.

Over these four years, according to the chart, the best-performing asset of all has been MSTR stock, with a cumulative increase of 1,325% over that time. The world’s leading cryptocurrency, since then, has surged by 451%, coming in second after MicroStrategy stock.

Since 2020, Bitcoin reached a historic peak of $69,000 in late 2021, then crashed to $15,500 a year later, and then made a victorious jump to a new all-time high of $74,000 in March this year.

Bitcoin price plummets sharply

Despite the recently announced big interest rate cut by the Fed Reserve and hints about two more cuts to be made later this year, the Bitcoin price has seen a large drop. Since the weekend, Bitcoin has seen a 4.75% drop, including a 1.85% decline today.

Leaving the $64,000 level behind, today BTC declined to $62,860 per coin and is currently trading at this price level.

Among the reasons impacting Bitcoin at the moment are the worsening geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, analysts believe.