Bitcoin to Power Vehicles of Future – Michael Saylor Reacts to Elon Musk’s Robotaxi Event

Michael Saylor, co-founder and executive chairman of MicroStrategy, has taken to his account of the X social media network to issue a regular Bitcoin-themed tweet with an image. This time, however, the topic of his tweet is not only BTC.

The message and the image seem to be a reaction to the recent presentation of Tesla’s Robotaxi/Cybercab made by its CEO Elon Musk on October 10. This event was called “We, Robot…” referring to a movie starring Will Smith based on Isaac Asimov’s sci-fi stories.

Future vehicles and Bitcoin

Saylor published a tweet, which goes as follows: “The vehicles of the future will be powered by #Bitcoin.” This message was another metaphor for BTC that he likes so much.

The vehicles of the future will be powered by #Bitcoin. pic.twitter.com/zSY9PSd86p — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) October 11, 2024

It seems to be a bullish reaction to the recent event staged by the Tesla boss Elon Musk. Musk presented unsupervised self-driving Cybertrucks that are going to be used as taxis. Musk gave a speech, in which he criticized the modern transportation system which seems inefficient because of high traffic and other issues.

Robotaxis/Cybercabs do not have a steering wheel or pedals and they do not require any control from passengers whatsoever. Earlier, Musk stated that users would be able to allow their Tesla cars to be used as taxis, since on average a car is used not that frequently per week.

Elon Musk's Tesla "We, Robot" futuristic event

As reported by U.Today earlier, the official Dogecoin account on X spotted an image of a Shiba Inu dog featured in a Cybercab during the 3D presentation on a screen at the “We, Robot…” party. It was held in a huge hanger when streets built in natural size where users were able to take rides in one of the fifty robotaxis available specially for that.

2. Optimus serving drinkspic.twitter.com/aCJ1I64ijQ — Min Choi (@minchoi) October 11, 2024

Aside from Cybercabs, the guests of the event also witnessed the appearance of Tesla-made androids called Tesla Optimus (“autonomous assistant, humanoid friend”). One of them even worked as a bartender, making cocktails and dressed correspondingly, also wearing a fedora hat and letting clients take a selfie with it. The robot showed a V sign with his fingers while photos were taken.