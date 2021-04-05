MicroStrategy Adds Another $15 Million Worth Of Bitcoin at $59,339

Mon, 04/05/2021 - 12:16
article image
Yuri Molchan
MicroStrategy has purchased another 253 Bitcoins, coming close to holding 100,000 BTC
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
The CEO of MicroStrategy has just tweeted that the company has purchased another 253 Bitcoins at an average price of $59,339 per coin.

7077_0
Image via Twitter

At the moment, the financial software giant holds 91,579 BTC.

The previous BTC purchase made by the company took place on March 5, when MicroStrategy added 205 bitcoins (worth $10 million back on that day).

On Feb. 24, it added a staggering 19,452 Bitcoins$1.026 billionto its balance sheet.

CEO Michael Saylor has become one of the most influential Bitcoin evangelists recently after MicroStrategy started absorbing BTC in August last year.

Earlier, Saylor tweeted that his mission was to fix the world's balance sheets. He even once admitted that his tweet helped Elon Musk make a decision to allocate $1.5 billion of Tesla's capital into Bitcoin.

article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

thecryptobuds