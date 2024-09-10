Michael Saylor Supports Bitcoin Recovery With Epic “Orange Pill” “Matrix” Statement

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Vocal Bitcoiner and co-founder of MicroStrategy juggernaut Michael Saylor has taken to his account on the X social media platform (formerly popular as Twitter) to send a crucial message to the millions of his followers.

Epic "Matrix" and "Orange pill" message from Saylor

This message came after the world’s largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, Bitcoin, finally managed to recover by more than 5% - BTC surged from $54,600 to $57,520 in less than 24 hours, adding almost three thousand US dollars.

By now, however, Bitcoin has dropped after showing some more volatility. At the time of this writing, BTC is changing hands at $56,870.

Saylor reacted to that, publishing an AI-generated image of himself. This image is a clear reference to the classic movie by the Wachowski – “The Matrix”. Saylor picked the look of Morpheus who offers Neo to choose between red and blue pills. However, Michael Saylor’s tweet says: Take the orange pill.”

An “orange pill” is a common reference to Bitcoin, since it refers to BTC’s original orange colour.

Bitcoin to $13 million in 21 years: Saylor

On Monday, Saylor sent ripples through the Bitcoin community as he stated on CNBC’s Squawk Box show that he expects BTC to skyrocket to a whopping $13 million per coin in 21 years.

Saylor said that currently Bitcoin contains 0.1 of all the global money market but the MicroStrategy executive chairman believes that digital gold is likely to absorb 7% of this money mass, mostly from the market value of gold.

NBA legend Scottie Pippen published an ironic response asking if the Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto had come to Saylor in his dream to tell him this valuable information. Earlier this month, Pippen tweeted that Satoshi told him in his dream that on November 5 BTC would reach a staggering price level of $84,650.

Dogecoin founder Billy Markus sarcastically commented that he expects Bitcoin to “rise to 100 billion trillion quadrillion.”

$850 million in Bitcoin offloaded on market

According to a tweet published by a popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez, today short-term traders unloaded 14,816 BTC. This amount of Bitcoin was valued at almost $850 million at the time of the selling.

Martinez published a chart by the on-chain data aggregator CryptoQuant.