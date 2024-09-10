    Michael Saylor Supports Bitcoin Recovery With Epic “Orange Pill” “Matrix” Statement

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Bitcoin bull Saylor has reacted to Bitcoin price recovering after recent decline
    Tue, 10/09/2024 - 13:44
    Michael Saylor Supports Bitcoin Recovery With Epic “Orange Pill” “Matrix” Statement
    Contents
    Vocal Bitcoiner and co-founder of MicroStrategy juggernaut Michael Saylor has taken to his account on the X social media platform (formerly popular as Twitter) to send a crucial message to the millions of his followers.

    Epic "Matrix" and "Orange pill" message from Saylor

    This message came after the world’s largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, Bitcoin, finally managed to recover by more than 5% - BTC surged from $54,600 to $57,520 in less than 24 hours, adding almost three thousand US dollars.

    By now, however, Bitcoin has dropped after showing some more volatility. At the time of this writing, BTC is changing hands at $56,870.

    Michael Saylor Supports Bitcoin Recovery With Epic “Orange Pill” “Matrix” Statement
    3 Things Bitcoin (BTC) Needs to Hit $60,000
    Analyst Reveals Crucial Ethereum (ETH) Price Level: Don't Miss It
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator Outbids $13 Million Bitcoin Prediction by Michael Saylor

    Saylor reacted to that, publishing an AI-generated image of himself. This image is a clear reference to the classic movie by the Wachowski – “The Matrix”. Saylor picked the look of Morpheus who offers Neo to choose between red and blue pills. However, Michael Saylor’s tweet says: Take the orange pill.”

    An “orange pill” is a common reference to Bitcoin, since it refers to BTC’s original orange colour.

    Bitcoin to $13 million in 21 years: Saylor

    On Monday, Saylor sent ripples through the Bitcoin community as he stated on CNBC’s Squawk Box show that he expects BTC to skyrocket to a whopping $13 million per coin in 21 years.

    Saylor said that currently Bitcoin contains 0.1 of all the global money market but the MicroStrategy executive chairman believes that digital gold is likely to absorb 7% of this money mass, mostly from the market value of gold.

    NBA legend Scottie Pippen published an ironic response asking if the Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto had come to Saylor in his dream to tell him this valuable information. Earlier this month, Pippen tweeted that Satoshi told him in his dream that on November 5 BTC would reach a staggering price level of $84,650.

    Dogecoin founder Billy Markus sarcastically commented that he expects Bitcoin to “rise to 100 billion trillion quadrillion.”

    $850 million in Bitcoin offloaded on market

    According to a tweet published by a popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez, today short-term traders unloaded 14,816 BTC. This amount of Bitcoin was valued at almost $850 million at the time of the selling.

    Martinez published a chart by the on-chain data aggregator CryptoQuant.

    #Bitcoin #Michael Saylor
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

