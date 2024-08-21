Michael Saylor Stuns Crypto Community With Bitcoin '21 Million' Statement

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Michael Saylor, cofounder and chairman of MicroStrategy, has made a statement alluding to Bitcoin that has resonated with the crypto community. In a tweet, Saylor wrote, "Imagine everything, divided by 21 million," accompanied by a GIF image in commemoration of Bitcoin Infinity Day, which is held on Aug. 21.

Bitcoin Infinity Day being celebrated today holds special significance for Bitcoin enthusiasts and serves as a reminder of the finite supply of Bitcoin.

Imagine everything, divided by 21 million.pic.twitter.com/5qqoQfa61L — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) August 21, 2024

The date Aug. 21 can be written as 8/21. The number "8" represents the infinity symbol, "∞, " while "21" refers to the maximum supply of Bitcoin that will ever exist, which is set at 21 million.

Saylor's statement is a reference to one of the most fundamental aspects of Bitcoin: its fixed supply. Unlike typical fiat currencies, Bitcoin's total supply is limited to 21 million coins.

By stating, "Imagine everything, divided by 21 million," Saylor highlights Bitcoin's finite supply. This scarcity remains a key component of Bitcoin's value proposition.

Bitcoin derivatives signal BTC price reversal

According to Bloomberg, there is an increasing possibility of a "short squeeze" on the Bitcoin derivatives market, which might lead to a major rally for BTC, K33 Research noted.

The funding rate for Bitcoin perpetual futures, which estimates how bullish or bearish speculators are might signal a bullish reversal for the BTC price. Aug. 20 had the lowest seven-day average annualized funding rate since March 2023, according to K33.

The cryptocurrency market has been in a cautious mood lately, with Bitcoin continuing to lose ground in August following its inability to stay above the $60,000 mark.

Concerns that the U.S. government might be selling seized tokens have recently impacted Bitcoin's price. Traders are also anticipating crucial comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, whose indications about likely interest-rate decreases might cause volatility.

At the time of writing, BTC was down 2.03% in the last 24 hours to 59,492, about $14,250 below its March all-time high.