Michael Saylor Shares Hot Take on Metaplanet's $43.9 Million Bitcoin Purchase

Michael Saylor, vocal Bitcoin evangelist and Strategy’s executive chairman, has drawn the community’s attention to another Bitcoin-focused company. Japan-based Metaplanet Inc. follows Strategy’s playbook, and it has been regularly acquiring BTC to put it on its balance sheet.

The company has acquired another large amount of Bitcoin, and Saylor, whose BTC strategy Metaplanet Inc is copying, spread the word about it on X to his multi-million audience.

Saylor highlights Metaplanet's BTC yield and new purchase

In his recent tweet, Metaplanet Inc’s chief executive Simon Gerovich stated that the company has purchased 497 Bitcoins worth approximately $43.9 million, having paid roughly $88,448 per one Bitcoin in this batch.

Also, he spread the world that since the beginning of 2025, Metaplanet has achieved a Bitcoin yield of 45.1% year-to-date for its shareholders. As of March 5, the company holds 2,888 BTC, which they bought for roughly $240.2 million at $83,172 per BTC.

Michael Saylor made a retweet of that post, adding on his own behalf: “Metaplanet is bringing BTC Yield to Japan.”

Strategy pauses Bitcoin accumulation

As reported by U.Today, on March 3, Metaplanet also announced a Bitcoin acquisition made in late February, which added 156 BTC to its balance sheet. Prior to that, in the same month, the company bought 269 BTC, as if accelerating its Bitcoin purchases this year.

As for Saylor’s Strategy itself, it has so far paused its regular and large-sized Bitcoin acquisitions. As of March 2 this year, the company holds 499,096 BTC, valued at more than $46 billion in fiat. Two billion dollars worth of Bitcoin was acquired last week after Strategy completed its investment offering, raising a record $2 billion from shareholders. No new Bitcoin purchases have been announced this week yet, raising some concerns among Bitcoiners.

Bitcoin price recovery

Over the last day, the world’s flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has staged a significant recovery of roughly 7.44%, soaring from $82,760 to $88,360, where it is changing hands as of this writing.

That recovery came after the 11.7% price crash, which took place earlier this week between March 3 and March 4, when the level of liquidations on the crypto market reached a whopping $1 billion.