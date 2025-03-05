Advertisement
AD

    Michael Saylor Shares Hot Take on Metaplanet's $43.9 Million Bitcoin Purchase

    By Yuri Molchan
    Wed, 5/03/2025 - 9:56
    Saylor highlights Metaplanet's large most recent Bitcoin acquisition
    Advertisement
    Michael Saylor Shares Hot Take on Metaplanet's $43.9 Million Bitcoin Purchase
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Michael Saylor, vocal Bitcoin evangelist and Strategy’s executive chairman, has drawn the community’s attention to another Bitcoin-focused company. Japan-based Metaplanet Inc. follows Strategy’s playbook, and it has been regularly acquiring BTC to put it on its balance sheet.

    The company has acquired another large amount of Bitcoin, and Saylor, whose BTC strategy Metaplanet Inc is copying, spread the word about it on X to his multi-million audience.

    Saylor highlights Metaplanet's BTC yield and new purchase

    In his recent tweet, Metaplanet Inc’s chief executive Simon Gerovich stated that the company has purchased 497 Bitcoins worth approximately $43.9 million, having paid roughly $88,448 per one Bitcoin in this batch.

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Shares Hot Take on Metaplanet's $43.9 Million Bitcoin Purchase
    Solana (SOL) Whales Capitulate? Here's How Much Will Be Sold
    Ripple Exec Says Company Will Always Act in Its Own Interest
    Top Satoshi Candidate Says XRP and Solana Parts of Reserve Are ‘Obvious Scams’

    Also, he spread the world that since the beginning of 2025, Metaplanet has achieved a Bitcoin yield of 45.1% year-to-date for its shareholders. As of March 5, the company holds 2,888 BTC, which they bought for roughly $240.2 million at $83,172 per BTC.

    Advertisement

    Michael Saylor made a retweet of that post, adding on his own behalf: “Metaplanet is bringing BTC Yield to Japan.”

    Strategy pauses Bitcoin accumulation

    As reported by U.Today, on March 3, Metaplanet also announced a Bitcoin acquisition made in late February, which added 156 BTC to its balance sheet. Prior to that, in the same month, the company bought 269 BTC, as if accelerating its Bitcoin purchases this year.

    As for Saylor’s Strategy itself, it has so far paused its regular and large-sized Bitcoin acquisitions. As of March 2 this year, the company holds 499,096 BTC, valued at more than $46 billion in fiat. Two billion dollars worth of Bitcoin was acquired last week after Strategy completed its investment offering, raising a record $2 billion from shareholders. No new Bitcoin purchases have been announced this week yet, raising some concerns among Bitcoiners.

    Related
    Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin's 10% Drop With Satoshi Statement
    Tue, 03/04/2025 - 14:30
    Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin's 10% Drop With Satoshi Statement
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Bitcoin price recovery

    Over the last day, the world’s flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has staged a significant recovery of roughly 7.44%, soaring from $82,760 to $88,360, where it is changing hands as of this writing.

    That recovery came after the 11.7% price crash, which took place earlier this week between March 3 and March 4, when the level of liquidations on the crypto market reached a whopping $1 billion.

    #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin #Strategy News

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 5, 2025 - 10:10
    Binance Delists 5 Bitcoin Pairs Overnight: What's Happening?
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 5, 2025 - 9:54
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Reclaims $0.000013, But There's a Catch
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BiFinance Rises to Step into Second-Tier Exchange Echelon, Gains Favor from Many Head Blockchain Projects
    Fairspin Casino: Where Innovation Meets Excitement in the World of Crypto Gaming
    Join the 5th edition of Next Block Expo – March 19-20, 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance Delists 5 Bitcoin Pairs Overnight: What's Happening?
    Michael Saylor Shares Hot Take on Metaplanet's $43.9 Million Bitcoin Purchase
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Reclaims $0.000013, But There's a Catch
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD