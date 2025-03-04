Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin's 10% Drop With Satoshi Statement

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The cryptocurrency market is under selling pressure, with Bitcoin down over 11% in the last 24 hours to $82,858 at press time. Nearly $1 billion have been liquidated across the crypto market in the last 24 hours, with Bitcoin accounting for $372 million of that total.

Advertisement

The market sell-off has sparked reactions across the crypto community, and Strategy cofounder and chairman Michael Saylor has responded with a philosophical take. The Bitcoin advocate tweeted a poetic Satoshi-inspired statement, hinting at resilience in the face of market instability.

In a tweet, Saylor wrote: "Satoshi started a fire in cyberspace.While the fearful run from it and fools dance around it, the faithful feed the flame, and dream of a world bathed in the warm glow of cyberlight."

Advertisement

Satoshi started a fire in cyberspace.

While the fearful run from it

and fools dance around it,

the faithful feed the flame,

and dream of a world

bathed in the warm glow of cyberlight. — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) March 4, 2025

The statement reflects Saylor’s unwavering long-term belief in Bitcoin, suggesting that while fear and speculation cause short-term fluctuations, true believers continue to build and accumulate BTC.

Bitcoin rally hits pause

Bitcoin's rise faltered Monday as traders weighed macroeconomic concerns. Bitcoin dipped to $85,007 on Monday after a big jump on Sunday following the announcement of a crypto strategic reserve, which reached a high of $95,128.

The sell-off continued on Tuesday, with Bitcoin falling to lows of $82,252 after reaching highs of $86,726, as earlier enthusiasm about the news of a U.S. strategic crypto reserve was eclipsed by macroeconomic concerns.

On Monday, Michael Saylor-led Strategy stated that it did not sell any class A common stock through its at-the-market equity offering program and did not buy any Bitcoin last week. As of March 2, 2025, Strategy had acquired 499,096 BTC for almost $33.1 billion, or more than $66,357 per Bitcoin.

This marks one of the very few instances in which Strategy did not buy any Bitcoin since late 2024. Since late October, the enterprise-software-company-turned-leveraged-Bitcoin-proxy has been buying Bitcoin practically weekly. In the most recent acquisition, Strategy acquired 20,356 Bitcoin for nearly $1.99 billion at an average price of approximately $97,514 between Feb. 18 and Feb. 23.