Advertisement
AD

    Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin's 10% Drop With Satoshi Statement

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 4/03/2025 - 14:30
    Bitcoin dipped to lows of $82,252, with crypto liquidations reaching $1 billion
    Advertisement
    Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin's 10% Drop With Satoshi Statement
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The cryptocurrency market is under selling pressure, with Bitcoin down over 11% in the last 24 hours to $82,858 at press time. Nearly $1 billion have been liquidated across the crypto market in the last 24 hours, with Bitcoin accounting for $372 million of that total.

    Advertisement

    The market sell-off has sparked reactions across the crypto community, and Strategy cofounder and chairman Michael Saylor has responded with a philosophical take. The Bitcoin advocate tweeted a poetic Satoshi-inspired statement, hinting at resilience in the face of market instability.

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Back Above Most Important Level of 2025
    Mon, 03/03/2025 - 13:13
    Bitcoin (BTC) Back Above Most Important Level of 2025
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin's 10% Drop With Satoshi Statement
    Bitcoin Price Turns Brutal, But Binance's CZ Says 'WAGMI'
    6,880,000,000 Cardano (ADA) in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    Peter Brandt Makes Crypto Crash Commentary Amid $1 Billion Market Loss

    In a tweet, Saylor wrote: "Satoshi started a fire in cyberspace.While the fearful run from it and fools dance around it, the faithful feed the flame, and dream of a world bathed in the warm glow of cyberlight."

    Advertisement

    The statement reflects Saylor’s unwavering long-term belief in Bitcoin, suggesting that while fear and speculation cause short-term fluctuations, true believers continue to build and accumulate BTC.

    Bitcoin rally hits pause

    Bitcoin's rise faltered Monday as traders weighed macroeconomic concerns. Bitcoin dipped to $85,007 on Monday after a big jump on Sunday following the announcement of a crypto strategic reserve, which reached a high of $95,128.

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 1
    Sat, 03/01/2025 - 13:15
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 1
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    The sell-off continued on Tuesday, with Bitcoin falling to lows of $82,252 after reaching highs of $86,726, as earlier enthusiasm about the news of a U.S. strategic crypto reserve was eclipsed by macroeconomic concerns.

    On Monday, Michael Saylor-led Strategy stated that it did not sell any class A common stock through its at-the-market equity offering program and did not buy any Bitcoin last week. As of March 2, 2025, Strategy had acquired 499,096 BTC for almost $33.1 billion, or more than $66,357 per Bitcoin.

    This marks one of the very few instances in which Strategy did not buy any Bitcoin since late 2024. Since late October, the enterprise-software-company-turned-leveraged-Bitcoin-proxy has been buying Bitcoin practically weekly. In the most recent acquisition, Strategy acquired 20,356 Bitcoin for nearly $1.99 billion at an average price of approximately $97,514 between Feb. 18 and Feb. 23.

    #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 4, 2025 - 14:21
    Shiba Inu Rebounds From 7-Day Low, Is Sell-off Over?
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Price Analysis
    Mar 4, 2025 - 14:15
    DOGE Price Prediction for March 4
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BiFinance Rises to Step into Second-Tier Exchange Echelon, Gains Favor from Many Head Blockchain Projects
    Fairspin Casino: Where Innovation Meets Excitement in the World of Crypto Gaming
    Join the 5th edition of Next Block Expo – March 19-20, 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin's 10% Drop With Satoshi Statement
    Shiba Inu Rebounds From 7-Day Low, Is Sell-off Over?
    DOGE Price Prediction for March 4
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD