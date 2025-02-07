Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Topping $100,000 With ‘Strategy for Success’ Tweet

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Michael Saylor, a co-founder of Strategy and its executive chairman, has taken to social media to share a BTC-themed message with his multi-million followers’ army on the X platform.

That tweet published by Saylor coincided with the world’s bellwether cryptocurrency Bitcoin briefly soaring above the $100,000 price level.

Saylor issues new Bitcoin tweet

Michael Saylor’s tweet stated: “We all need a Strategy for Success.” He marked the “Strategy” with an @ sign and added an image of his company. Earlier this week, Saylor rebranded MicroStrategy to Strategy, emphasizing the company’s commitment to continue focusing on Bitcoin as its main asset to work with. The company has a new X account and a new website as well.

MicroStrategy has regularly bought Bitcoin since August 2020, when Saylor decided to find a new way for this company and allocated part of its cash reserves in BTC.

This week, Saylor released a report for the fourth quarter of 2024, stating that in Q4 last year the company saw the biggest ever Bitcoin inflows during the past four years.

According to the report, in the fourth quarter last year, Strategy issued and then sold 42,308,443 shares of its class A common stock to use the proceeds for buying Bitcoin. Between October and December last year, Strategy succeeded in raising more than $15 billion from investors. This year already, the company sold another massive batch of 6,487,654 class A common stock, raising $2.4 billion.

Since the end of last year, Strategy has purchase an impressive 218,887 Bitcoins paying $20.5 billion for that amount of crypto.

Bitcoin reclaims $100,000

Earlier today, Bitcoin demonstrated a 2.2% surge after the January non-farm payrolls report was released. The report showed 143,000 jobs instead of 169,000 expected by market analysts. Lower non-farm payrolls usually stimulate Bitcoin price growth, and BTC indeed soared and managed to surpass the $100,000 level briefly.

However, by now BTC has declined a little and is trading lower than that psychological level, changing hands at $98,152.