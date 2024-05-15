Advertisement
    Michael Saylor Reacts as Bitcoin Price Reboots on CPI News

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Michael Saylor reacts as Bitcoin (BTC) price prints dramatic surge
    Wed, 15/05/2024 - 15:22
    MicroStrategy Chairman Michael Saylor has shared an epic reaction to Bitcoin's (BTC) rise on the release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.

    Michael Saylor's reaction

    Saylor posted a picture of Bitcoin with the hashtag "Bitcoin World Order" on the X platform. Kraken Exchange replied to the post, saying, "A Bitcoin future looks bright."

    As of the latest CoinMarketCap data, Bitcoin is trading at $64,222, representing a 3.98% increase in the past 24 hours. This spike in Bitcoin's price is quite notable as the cryptocurrency has failed to cross the $64,000 mark in recent times.

    Notably, the surge comes following the release of the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, showing a 3.4% drop on a year-on-year basis. This data aligns with expectations from analysts, explaining the reason behind the spike in the price of Bitcoin. 

    Traders on index swaps are now anticipating a faster pace of rate cuts following the most recent CPI data. In addition, the Federal Reserve is expected to decrease borrowing costs in September and December. 

    As previously reported by U.Today, Saylor forecast that U.S. pension funds, which collectively manage more than $27 trillion in assets, will need "some Bitcoin."

    What's next for Bitcoin

    Bitcoin's future outlook seems promising. With trading volume increasing by 8.8% in the past day, there is hope that the leading digital asset could see more increases soon. Factors that could contribute to increases in the price of the coin include stabilization of the activities of spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).

    During the recent dip in BTC's price, volume analysis showed increased buying activity. This indicates strong support from buyers at lower price levels. 

    Typically, this accumulation phase often precedes a price rally, as investors take advantage of lower prices to build their positions.

    As investors await the next price levels for the leading digital assets, it is worthy of note that volatility is inherent to the crypto market.

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

