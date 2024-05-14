Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Could Be on Verge of Surprising Comeback

    Arman Shirinyan
    Bitcoin could be on verge of comeback, but it is not obvious
    Tue, 14/05/2024 - 8:34
    Bitcoin is showing the potential for a significant recovery, driven by recent ETF activities and price stabilization. According to SoSoValue, the Hong Kong Bitcoin Spot ETF saw a net redemption of 519.5 Bitcoins on May 13, bringing the total number of Bitcoins held to 3,560. This ETF has experienced net redemptions for three consecutive days, with a single-day turnover of $4.25 million and total net assets of $219 million. Meanwhile, the HK ETH Spot ETF holds 13,350 ETH.

    This trend of redemptions is not unique to Hong Kong; Bitcoin ETFs in Western markets are also experiencing similar patterns. While the initial reaction to net redemptions might seem bearish, these outflows can actually be bullish indicators as they often lag behind market sentiment. The current lack of inflows suggests that retail investors are regaining control, which can lead to a price recovery for Bitcoin.

    BTCUSD
    BTC/USD Chart by TradingView

    Analyzing the Bitcoin price chart supports this optimistic outlook. The chart shows Bitcoin consolidating around a crucial support level. The 50-day moving average is positioned above the 200-day moving average, indicating a potential bullish trend. Additionally, the RSI is around 50, suggesting that Bitcoin is neither overbought nor oversold, providing room for upward movement.

    Volume analysis reveals increased buying activity during recent dips, indicating strong support from buyers at lower price levels. This accumulation phase often precedes a price rally, as investors take advantage of lower prices to build their positions.

    The market's stabilization and the lack of significant inflows into ETFs imply that retail investors might be gearing up for a price recovery. Historically, when retail investors regain control, it often leads to a more sustained and organic price increase.

    #Bitcoin
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

