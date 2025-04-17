Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    'Bitcoin Will Crash': Schiff's Grim Prediction

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Thu, 17/04/2025 - 8:33
    Economist does not believe in future of Bitcoin
    Advertisement
    'Bitcoin Will Crash': Schiff's Grim Prediction
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    With a pessimistic new forecast, Peter Schiff, a longtime opponent of Bitcoin and supporter of gold, has stirred up controversy in the financial community. According to Schiff's most recent comments, Bitcoin pumpers and their "paid shills" on CNBC are making a big deal about Bitcoin's resiliency, as it has not dropped as much as the NASDAQ lately. However, that is only because investors are hoping it will eventually follow gold. Bitcoin will crash when people sell because they are fed up with waiting.

    Advertisement

    This assertion is being made during a time when Bitcoin is reasonably stable. The digital asset is currently trading at about $84,000, gaining some ground above important moving averages such as the 200 EMA. Nonetheless, momentum has been slowing down in recent sessions, and resistance around the $87,000 mark is still strong. 

    Related
    BlackRock Adds 455 Bitcoin (BTC) in One Day: Details
    Wed, 04/16/2025 - 15:53
    BlackRock Adds 455 Bitcoin (BTC) in One Day: Details
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    XRP Achieves Historic Feat Against Ethereum (ETH)
    Ethereum (ETH) Just Lost Fundamental Level, XRP Not Allowed in Bull Market? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price on Verge of Free Fall
    Fed Chair Powell Says Crypto Is Going Mainstream
    Bitcoin Hits 25% Milestone on Road to Next Halving: Details

    Technical indicators indicate that the market is not totally bearish despite the short-term hesitancy; the RSI is still neutral and volume is holding steady. However, in the long run, Schiff's story is at odds with reality. In the past five to fourteen years, Bitcoin has significantly outperformed the S&P 500 and gold. Bitcoin has surpassed both gold's +116% and the S&P 500's +306% gains over the last 14 years with an astounding +7.2 million percent return. 

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin recorded more than 1,100% returns even in the 5- to 10-year time frames, demonstrating its growth potential and resilience in the face of severe volatility. Schiff's criticism does, however, represent a growing trend among cautious investors. In contrast to its initial explosive rise, Bitcoin's performance has started to level off in recent years. 

    This stabilization has been facilitated by institutional interest, market maturity and more regulation; these factors may have lessened the initial appeal of wild gains to investors. The story of cryptocurrency is still more compelling than ever, though. Bitcoin is far from finished, as evidenced by impending halving events and growing adoption. As short-term corrections are always possible and stories like Schiff's could intensify any downward trend, it might be wise to try and avoid overextension on the current market.

    #Bitcoin #Peter Schiff
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 17, 2025 - 5:54
    XRP Achieves Historic Feat Against Ethereum (ETH)
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Apr 17, 2025 - 0:01
    Ethereum (ETH) Just Lost Fundamental Level, XRP Not Allowed in Bull Market? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price on Verge of Free Fall
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    SimpleFX Expands Global Trading Offer with Over 1000 Instruments
    Solinabot Records Over 2900 SOL in Processed Payouts on Telegram
    FFGI Announces FFG Token: A New Chapter in Blockchain-Based Film Finance
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    SimpleFX Expands Global Trading Offer with Over 1000 Instruments
    Solinabot Records Over 2900 SOL in Processed Payouts on Telegram
    FFGI Announces FFG Token: A New Chapter in Blockchain-Based Film Finance
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'Bitcoin Will Crash': Schiff's Grim Prediction
    XRP Achieves Historic Feat Against Ethereum (ETH)
    Ethereum (ETH) Just Lost Fundamental Level, XRP Not Allowed in Bull Market? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price on Verge of Free Fall
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD