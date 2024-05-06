Advertisement
AD

    Michael Saylor Celebrates Bitcoin's 1 Billionth Transaction

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    It took Bitcoin more than four years to add half a billion transactions
    Mon, 6/05/2024 - 5:35
    Michael Saylor Celebrates Bitcoin's 1 Billionth Transaction
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Michael Saylor, MicroStrategy's executive chairman, has taken to the X social media network to celebrate Bitcoin's latest milestone: one billion transactions.

    Advertisement

    The transaction was recorded in block 842,241 on May 5. at 21:34 UTC, according to the data provided by the Clark Moody dashboard. 

    Roughly 15.5 million transactions have been recorded over the past 30 days. 

    The very first Bitcoin transaction took place on Jan. 12, 2009, between Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto and the late cypherpunk Hal Finney. Finney received 10 coins as a test. Shortly after that, Finney carried out an email conversation with the mysterious Bitcoin founder in order to report some bugs.    

    Finney went on to run Bitcoin for some time and later turned it off because it made his computer run hot. The computer programmer was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease shortly after becoming the first person to receive a Bitcoin transaction. 

    After tinkering with Bitcoin and walking away from it, he was surprised to find out that it actually had monetary value in late 2010. The network ended up surpassing one million transactions in July 2011. Back then, the largest cryptocurrency was trading at roughly $15.     

    Related
    Solana-Based Dogwifhat and Dogecoin Pare Gains as Bitcoin Struggles to Reclaim $64K

    Finney, who is one of the leading Satoshi candidates, passed away in 2014 after his battle with Lou Gehrig's disease. 

    In late 2015, Bitcoin recorded 100 million transactions, which was a sign of growing adoption. The largest cryptocurrency was trading at roughly $455. In February 2020, the network topped half a billion transactions when the cryptocurrency was trading just above the $10,000 level.

    Saylor, one of the most prominent Bitcoin advocates, predicted that the market value of the flagship cryptocurrency could reach $100 trillion.

    #Bitcoin News #Michael Saylor
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Tops $64K. Here’s Why Traders Should Still Be Worried
    2024/05/06 05:40
    Bitcoin (BTC) Tops $64K. Here’s Why Traders Should Still Be Worried
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image DOGE Price Prediction for May 5
    2024/05/06 05:40
    DOGE Price Prediction for May 5
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image XRP Awaits: Ripple's Stablecoin Progress Teased
    2024/05/06 05:40
    XRP Awaits: Ripple's Stablecoin Progress Teased
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ChainIntellect Launches HAIN Cryptocurrency Presale
    Advanced Incentive Programs and Interaction Possibilities: VFIN Changes the Way We Perceive Crypto Trading
    Digital Transformation Summit Set to Illuminate Dubai's Innovation Landscape
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Michael Saylor Celebrates Bitcoin's 1 Billionth Transaction
    Bitcoin (BTC) Tops $64K. Here’s Why Traders Should Still Be Worried
    DOGE Price Prediction for May 5
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD