    Michael Saylor Breaks Silence on BlackRock Bitcoin Whitepaper

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Michael Saylor has confirmed BlackRock's validation of Bitcoin
    Fri, 20/09/2024 - 14:35
    Michael Saylor Breaks Silence on BlackRock Bitcoin Whitepaper
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    MicroStrategy Founder and Chairman Michael Saylor finally commented on a recently published Bitcoin Whitepaper from BlackRock. Saylor’s comment comes after popular figures like Bloomberg’s Senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas spotlighted the BlackRock Bitcoin whitepaper.

    Michael Saylor’s support for BlackRock Bitcoin whitepaper

    Taking to the X platform, Saylor stated, “For investors, #Bitcoin is a unique diversifier.” Saylor describes the Bitcoin whitepaper as an excellent research piece, articulating Bitcoin’s value and dispelling popular misconceptions. 

    In the X post, he highlighted the whitepaper and urged his followers to peruse it. Saylor’s comments further demonstrate his commitment to the Bitcoin (BTC) ecosystem. A strong Bitcoin proponent, Saylor began investing in the coin in 2020 through his firm, MicroStrategy.

    As U.Today earlier reported, MicroStrategy now holds 1.17% of all Bitcoin. It has steadily increased its Bitcoin holdings, which are larger than most Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) on the market.

    Details of BlackRock's Bitcoin whitepaper

    BlackRock’s Bitcoin whitepaper, “Bitcoin: A Unique Diversifier,” provides an in-depth analysis of Bitcoin’s journey to a $1 trillion market capitalization. The nine-page document notes that investors' appeal for Bitcoin lies in its detachment from traditional risk and return drivers.

    Additionally, it shows that Bitcoin surpassed all major asset classes in seven of the last ten years, generating an annualized return of almost 100%. According to BlackRock, this performance was achieved despite Bitcoin being the worst performer in three of those years. Notably, Bitcoin experienced four drawdowns exceeding 50%.

    The whitepaper further highlights that geopolitical, fiscal and monetary stability concerns will likely influence Bitcoin’s adoption trajectory. Still, the whitepaper concluded that Bitcoin remains a high-risk asset subject to volatility and regulatory challenges.

    As of this writing, BTC is trading at $63,444, demonstrating a 1.08% surge in the past day. However, the trading volume shows reduced investor sentiment, with a 24-hour decline of 12.15%.

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

