Michael Saylor Breaks Silence on BlackRock Bitcoin Whitepaper

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

MicroStrategy Founder and Chairman Michael Saylor finally commented on a recently published Bitcoin Whitepaper from BlackRock. Saylor’s comment comes after popular figures like Bloomberg’s Senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas spotlighted the BlackRock Bitcoin whitepaper.

Advertisement

Michael Saylor’s support for BlackRock Bitcoin whitepaper

Taking to the X platform, Saylor stated, “For investors, #Bitcoin is a unique diversifier.” Saylor describes the Bitcoin whitepaper as an excellent research piece, articulating Bitcoin’s value and dispelling popular misconceptions.

For investors, #Bitcoin is a unique diversifier. @BlackRock has published some excellent research on this topic which articulates the value of bitcoin and dispels popular misconceptions. Take a look:https://t.co/iaxpsXIO13 pic.twitter.com/4pKavNfAYT — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) September 19, 2024

In the X post, he highlighted the whitepaper and urged his followers to peruse it. Saylor’s comments further demonstrate his commitment to the Bitcoin (BTC) ecosystem. A strong Bitcoin proponent, Saylor began investing in the coin in 2020 through his firm, MicroStrategy.

As U.Today earlier reported, MicroStrategy now holds 1.17% of all Bitcoin. It has steadily increased its Bitcoin holdings, which are larger than most Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) on the market.

Details of BlackRock's Bitcoin whitepaper

BlackRock’s Bitcoin whitepaper, “Bitcoin: A Unique Diversifier,” provides an in-depth analysis of Bitcoin’s journey to a $1 trillion market capitalization. The nine-page document notes that investors' appeal for Bitcoin lies in its detachment from traditional risk and return drivers.

Additionally, it shows that Bitcoin surpassed all major asset classes in seven of the last ten years, generating an annualized return of almost 100%. According to BlackRock, this performance was achieved despite Bitcoin being the worst performer in three of those years. Notably, Bitcoin experienced four drawdowns exceeding 50%.

The whitepaper further highlights that geopolitical, fiscal and monetary stability concerns will likely influence Bitcoin’s adoption trajectory. Still, the whitepaper concluded that Bitcoin remains a high-risk asset subject to volatility and regulatory challenges.

As of this writing, BTC is trading at $63,444, demonstrating a 1.08% surge in the past day. However, the trading volume shows reduced investor sentiment, with a 24-hour decline of 12.15%.