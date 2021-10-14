Mexican President Rules Out Adopting Bitcoin as Legal Tender

Mexico does not need to adopt Bitcoin, according to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has decisively rejected the idea of adopting Bitcoin as legal tender, Expansión Política reports.



During an Oct. 14 press conference, Lopez Obrador said that his administration is trying not to innovate a lot in the area of financial management:

We think that we must maintain orthodoxy in financial management.

He claims that his main objectives are ensuring that Mexicans have good salaries and are rooting out tax evasion.



Lopez Obrador adds that investing in cryptocurrencies is not necessary for financing the country's development.