MetaMask Welcomes Major Upgrade, Here's What's New

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Decentralized noncustodial wallet service provider MetaMask has announced the launch of its revamping application as it doubles down on enhancing the user experience.

New MetaMask features

Taking to its official Twitter account, MetaMask said the new update, dubbed v10.33, now makes the wallet possess a cleaner layout and more intuitive site connections, network and account selection, all designed to make interactions in Web3 relatively easier.

🦊MetaMask v10.33 is here!



With a cleaner layout, more intuitive site connections, network and account selection, foxing with web3 got easier. Your feedback inspired us to improve, enabling a simpler web3 journey.



We hope you enjoy it!

🔗https://t.co/tW2nucHkzs pic.twitter.com/g0JsZSLybX — MetaMask 🦊💙 (@MetaMask) July 6, 2023

Users who login to their MetaMask wallet after the upgrade are sure to see the combination of the two top rows, which previously displayed wallet address, connection status and network selection, into one. The idea behind this change is to enable its users to access the proper prompts in one go.

The ConsenSys-owned application is known to pay crucial attention to bolstering its platform security, and it has integrated enhanced protective features on the new MetaMask version. Site connections have been made more prominent, and users can now approve transactions based on the received notification, with a clear head.

MetaMask remains the dominant noncustodial soft wallet provider in the Web3.0 ecosystem, and it is notably doing all it can to step ahead of the game with the growing list of competitors. The rebranded MetaMask wallet, if it delivers on its promises and remains reliable and stable, will benefit both the wallet and its users across the board.

Pivotal role in Web3.0

While its usage is somewhat passive among centralized exchange traders, MetaMask occupies a very unique position in Web3.0. Besides its role as a beacon to flag scam activities in the industry, it has also contributed its quota to helping secure some of its core anchor protocols.

As reported earlier by U.Today, MetaMask has recently joined the post-Shapella upgrade staker, and with its efforts, it is helping to secure the Ethereum network, a protocol that has transformed into one that uses the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus model.