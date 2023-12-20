Advertisement
Messari Top Crypto Analysts Name Four Tokens They Are Bullish on: RNDR, Solana and More

article image
Arman Shirinyan
AI tokens, Solana, Bitcoin and more: Messari analysts digested everything in their most recent report
Wed, 12/20/2023 - 10:03
Messari Top Crypto Analysts Name Four Tokens They Are Bullish on: RNDR, Solana and More
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Messari's team of analysts is staying relevant and decided to disclose its bullish stance on a handful of tokens in its 2024 trend report. Analysts find themselves bullish about Bitcoin and Solana, as well as a suite of AI tokens, but surprisingly stay bearish on Ethereum.

The focus is particularly intense on Solana, which, alongside Bitcoin, has been labeled the biggest winner by several analysts. This sentiment is driven by Solana’s recovery from the FTX collapse, with the SOL/ETH price ratio seeing a strong reversal. Despite bearish sentiment toward Ethereum due to its beta nature, many analysts continue to hold ETH in their portfolios, signaling a cautious yet hopeful outlook.

ETHUSD Chart
ETH/USD Chart by TradingView

Render Token (RNDR) has captured significant attention, with analysts like Maartje and Seth listing it as their biggest winner. This token, which powers a distributed GPU rendering network, is believed to be at the forefront of combining blockchain with powerful AI and graphics processing capabilities.

Innovation in decentralized AI has been pegged as crypto’s next killer app, with analysts like Dustin and Mihai bullish on AI x Crypto, particularly tokens like OLAS, AKT, TAO and RNDR. They cite the potential for zk-coprocessors and on-chain cognitive frameworks to revolutionize the space, drawing parallels with the functionality and performance of Web2 applications.

Related
Bitcoin ETF Approval to Be Major Bullish Catalyst, Saylor Says

Despite the enthusiasm for these selected tokens, the analysts remain conscious of the risks. More than 90% of meme coin traders lose their money, highlighting the randomness of the whole meme coin "industry." The recovery and growth of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, for instance, is deemed a questionable venture for the foreseeable future, given its recent poor performance on the market.

Price analysis of Shiba Inu shows a token struggling to make substantial gains. With the price of SHIB stagnating, it underscores the challenges ahead for meme coins and tokens attached to specific applications or themes.

The potential of AI and blockchain convergence, along with the solid fundamentals of projects like Solana and Bitcoin, appear to be the primary drivers of their optimism.

About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

