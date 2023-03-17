Messari CEO Predicts $100K Price Target for Bitcoin in 12 Months, Here's His Rationale

Fri, 03/17/2023 - 08:20
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Ryan Selkis believes corporate buyers can fuel next bull run in Bitcoin price
Messari CEO Predicts $100K Price Target for Bitcoin in 12 Months, Here's His Rationale
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Amid the ongoing woes in the broader banking industry, Ryan Selkis, the co-founder and chief executive officer of data analytics firm Messari, has given a whole new bullish projection on the future price of Bitcoin (BTC). Taking to his Twitter handle, Ryan said he expects the premier digital currency to touch a price of $100,000 within the next 12 months.

As one of the few vocal advocates of Bitcoin in the U.S. today, the rationale provided by Ryan for the massive price target is centered on the potential acquisition by institutions.

According to the crypto executive, Bitcoin can be regarded as sound money amid the devaluation of the U.S. Dollar. Based on this, he noted that corporate firms — like MicroStrategy — can join in the accumulation of the cryptocurrency faster than federal regulators can shut down the asset.

"This is an optimistic bet on the future, as BTC is treated as a life raft and peaceful exit option. But the key is threading the needle so institutions can buy it and defend it alongside of us. Best case scenario right now," he said in the tweet.

Related
These Bitcoin (BTC) Price Indicators Might Signal Next Rally

Ambitious push for Bitcoin

Bitcoin's price has been on a downward slope since it hit its all-time high (ATH) above $68,000 back in November 2021. While a very harsh crypto winter was ushered in last year that has lasted to date, Bitcoin is generally experiencing more resilience at this time.

The leading digital currency is currently trading at a price of $26,219.25, up 6.35% over the past 24 hours to lead a new market rally today. While Ryan's projection is a mile away from this current price level, more market leaders and pro-Bitcoin advocates have also given similar projections, placing more traders' interest in the future performance of the coin.

#Bitcoin
article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Shiba Inu Lead Developer Urges YouTuber BitBoy to “Stop Fudding”
03/17/2023 - 06:07
Shiba Inu Lead Developer Urges YouTuber BitBoy to “Stop Fudding”
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Jim Cramer's Nasdaq Tweet: A Secret Bitcoin Bull Signal?
03/16/2023 - 20:53
Jim Cramer's Nasdaq Tweet: A Secret Bitcoin Bull Signal?
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image XRP Price Analysis for March 16
03/16/2023 - 18:30
XRP Price Analysis for March 16
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk