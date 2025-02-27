Mercuryo Launches Fiat On-Ramp for Everstake

Advertisement

Global payments infrastructure provider Mercuryo has launched on-ramp services for Everstake, a leading global vendor of staking instruments, enabling its users to obtain seamless access to its industry-leading suite of staking services.

Mercuryo now offers on-ramp service for staking heavyweight Everstake

According to a joint official announcement by two teams, digital payment infrastructure provider Mercuryo and Everstake, a staking solutions platform, have entered into a long-term strategic partnership. Starting from February 2025, Mercuryo is offering on-ramps for Everstake depositors.

How many people actually use crypto? 🤔



A massive 617M own crypto, but only 30-60M use it monthly - that’s just 5-10%! Why is there such a huge gap between ownership & active usage?



Let’s take a dive based on the a16z research. 👇 pic.twitter.com/fHC5lm1gGm — Mercuryo (@Mercuryo_io) January 30, 2025

The launch of on-ramps on the Everstake platform, which ensures high uptime through its robust global infrastructure and the specialist expertise of its team, provides a valuable means for its users to obtain access to Ethereum (ETH) staking.

Advertisement

Petr Kozyakov, cofounder and CEO at Mercuryo, is excited by the new mission of his company and welcomes Everstake to the Mercuryo ecosystem:

We are delighted with the launch of these on-ramps for ETH staking. Staking in the Ethereum ecosystem has a bright future as evidenced by the impressive growth in ETH staking that we’ve witnessed on the Everstake platform over the past year.

ETH staking represents a key component of the sustainability of the Ethereum ecosystem. Since Ethereum’s full transition to a proof-of-stake consensus in 2022, the number of active validators has surged by 130% from 456,909 to 1,052,014, according to Everstake, which aggregated data from various on-chain sources.

More opportunities for ETH stakers ahead of Pectra

Bohdan Opryshko, COO at Everstake, stresses that Q1,2025, progress is of paramount importance to the Ethereum (ETH) ecosystem as a whole and to ETH staking:

We’ve really seen a significant increase in the amount of staked ETH over the past year and we aim to make staking as simple as possible. With Mercuryo’s payment integration, users can buy and stake ETH in just a few clicks with no technical hassle, just easy access to staking rewards. We’re excited to work with a leading payment provider like Mercuryo to bring Web3 closer to millions of users.

According to data from Etherscan, the number of unique Ethereum wallets grew by 44.7% from Oct. 1, 2022, to Feb. 5, 2025, reflecting increased adoption of the second biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

Furthermore, Ethereum’s upcoming Pectra upgrade and the recent gas limit increase have been welcomed by participants in the ecosystem as a means of driving growth.



ETH staking is environmentally friendly as Ethereum uses a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism instead of the energy-intensive proof-of-work (PoW) system.