    Dogecoin (DOGE) to Moon? Major Meme Coin on Verge of Parabolic Bull Run

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Get ready for potential bull run in Dogecoin, as meme cryptocurrency could soar 'to moon,' but only if DOGE price does this
    Wed, 30/10/2024 - 14:08
    Dogecoin (DOGE) to Moon? Major Meme Coin on Verge of Parabolic Bull Run
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    November could be a big month for Dogecoin (DOGE), according to crypto analyst Ali Martinez, who recently shared his thoughts on the future price of the major meme cryptocurrency. Martinez says that a sustained close above $0.20 is needed to get this potential surge going. 

    As the attached price chart shows, Dogecoin is currently completing 2,180 days of accumulation in what can be called a triangle, which began three years ago in 2021 after a 15.524% pump. Once completed, it may lay the foundation for the price of DOGE to skyrocket to new highs.

    As the analyst revealed, there is a regularity in the behavior of the DOGE price, which consists in such long accumulations in triangles. 

    For example, in 2021, the breakout to $0.75 per DOGE also occurred after 1,096 days of accumulation. It was once preceded by a 1,155-day accumulation that took Dogecoin up 8,933% in 2018.

    If this pattern plays out this time around, predictions for DOGE's price may not stop at $1, as it is only 500% from the current price, and all of the previous times have totaled thousands of percent. 

    So, yes, Dogecoin may be ready for the "to the moon" scenario. 

    However, and this is important, it will only be validated if the price of the popular meme cryptocurrency will at least maintain the $0.20 mark. Until this time, despite adding about 50% in the month of October alone, Dogecoin failed this task, with sellers, or bears, stopping its price growth today at $0.1798.

    #Dogecoin #Dogecoin News #Dogecoin Price Prediction #Memecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

