Dogecoin (DOGE) to Moon? Major Meme Coin on Verge of Parabolic Bull Run

November could be a big month for Dogecoin (DOGE), according to crypto analyst Ali Martinez, who recently shared his thoughts on the future price of the major meme cryptocurrency. Martinez says that a sustained close above $0.20 is needed to get this potential surge going.

As the attached price chart shows, Dogecoin is currently completing 2,180 days of accumulation in what can be called a triangle, which began three years ago in 2021 after a 15.524% pump. Once completed, it may lay the foundation for the price of DOGE to skyrocket to new highs.

As the analyst revealed, there is a regularity in the behavior of the DOGE price, which consists in such long accumulations in triangles.

For example, in 2021, the breakout to $0.75 per DOGE also occurred after 1,096 days of accumulation. It was once preceded by a 1,155-day accumulation that took Dogecoin up 8,933% in 2018.

History hints that November could spark a parabolic bull run for #Dogecoin $DOGE! Keep an eye out for a sustained close above $0.20. pic.twitter.com/8NOLo6Jjoh — Ali (@ali_charts) October 30, 2024

If this pattern plays out this time around, predictions for DOGE's price may not stop at $1, as it is only 500% from the current price, and all of the previous times have totaled thousands of percent.

So, yes, Dogecoin may be ready for the "to the moon" scenario.

However, and this is important, it will only be validated if the price of the popular meme cryptocurrency will at least maintain the $0.20 mark. Until this time, despite adding about 50% in the month of October alone, Dogecoin failed this task, with sellers, or bears, stopping its price growth today at $0.1798.