'Maybe Should Be $2 Million': Bitcoin Price Prediction by Samson Mow

Yes, you read the headline right as this is exactly how Samson Mow, renowned Bitcoin bull and "$1 million BTC" advocate, today responded to a query regarding his "maybe too much" optimistic outlook on the price of the leading cryptocurrency. What prompted the CEO of JAN3 for such assumptions was the news that big money is moving in Bitcoin (BTC).

It started with Millennium Management, a major hedge fund, which now holds $2.6 billion in Bitcoin ETFs. The largest slice? BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), with over $844 million invested, followed closely by $806 million in Fidelity’s Bitcoin ETF.

And then there’s Brevan Howard — $1.38 billion in Bitcoin holdings, much of it traded out of the UAE, where crypto finance is gaining serious traction.

Maybe should be $2M. — Samson Mow (@Excellion) February 15, 2025

Goldman Sachs is not sitting this one out. Their Bitcoin ETF holdings have climbed to $1.58 billion. Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund? They’ve disclosed $436 million in Bitcoin ETF investments, mostly in BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin ETF.

But the real eye-catcher? Jane Street Group. They have quietly accumulated nearly 30,000 Bitcoin through spot ETFs — about $2.8 billion worth — outpacing even Goldman Sachs, which holds around 25,000 BTC.

Samson Mow, JAN3 and Bitcoin

For Mow, this isn’t just about institutional adoption. It’s a shift, a confirmation that Bitcoin’s place in global finance is cementing itself faster than many expected. More firms are stepping in, more capital is flowing, and to him, the trajectory is clear: up.

While Mow's own Bitcoin holdings are unknown, his JAN3 private company recently bought 12 BTC to its balance and can already boast 15% return, which is a pretty $150,000 in just a month. The funds came after the latest funding round, which saw the company attract $5 million to develop its Bitcoin-focused services and products like AQUA wallet for example.

One may say it's not much, but that's the honest work for one of the most vocal Bitcoin supporters in space.