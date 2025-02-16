Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    'Maybe Should Be $2 Million': Bitcoin Price Prediction by Samson Mow

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 16/02/2025 - 13:31
    Advertisement
    'Maybe Should Be $2 Million': Bitcoin Price Prediction by Samson Mow
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Yes, you read the headline right as this is exactly how Samson Mow, renowned Bitcoin bull and "$1 million BTC" advocate, today responded to a query regarding his "maybe too much" optimistic outlook on the price of the leading cryptocurrency. What prompted the CEO of JAN3 for such assumptions was the news that big money is moving in Bitcoin (BTC).

    Advertisement

    It started with Millennium Management, a major hedge fund, which now holds $2.6 billion in Bitcoin ETFs. The largest slice? BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), with over $844 million invested, followed closely by $806 million in Fidelity’s Bitcoin ETF. 

    Related
    Bitcoin ETFs Hit Hard With $171 Million Outflows on Valentine's Day
    Fri, 02/14/2025 - 16:27
    Bitcoin ETFs Hit Hard With $171 Million Outflows on Valentine's Day
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    'Maybe Should Be $2 Million': Bitcoin Price Prediction by Samson Mow
    XRP Performs Biggest Breakout Since 2024
    Man Arrested for Promoting Crypto on Top of Hollywood Sign: Details
    58,303,050 SHIB Burned as Shiba Inu Registers Impressive Weekly Gains

    And then there’s Brevan Howard — $1.38 billion in Bitcoin holdings, much of it traded out of the UAE, where crypto finance is gaining serious traction.

    Advertisement

    Goldman Sachs is not sitting this one out. Their Bitcoin ETF holdings have climbed to $1.58 billion. Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund? They’ve disclosed $436 million in Bitcoin ETF investments, mostly in BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin ETF

    But the real eye-catcher? Jane Street Group. They have quietly accumulated nearly 30,000 Bitcoin through spot ETFs — about $2.8 billion worth — outpacing even Goldman Sachs, which holds around 25,000 BTC.

    Samson Mow, JAN3 and Bitcoin

    For Mow, this isn’t just about institutional adoption. It’s a shift, a confirmation that Bitcoin’s place in global finance is cementing itself faster than many expected. More firms are stepping in, more capital is flowing, and to him, the trajectory is clear: up.

    Related
    Bitcoin to $1,000,000? Samson Mow Offers 6 Catalysts for It to Happen
    Thu, 02/13/2025 - 11:47
    Bitcoin to $1,000,000? Samson Mow Offers 6 Catalysts for It to Happen
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    While Mow's own Bitcoin holdings are unknown, his JAN3 private company recently bought 12 BTC to its balance and can already boast 15% return, which is a pretty $150,000 in just a month. The funds came after the latest funding round, which saw the company attract $5 million to develop its Bitcoin-focused services and products like AQUA wallet for example. 

    One may say it's not much, but that's the honest work for one of the most vocal Bitcoin supporters in space.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Samson Mow

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 16, 2025 - 12:43
    XRP Draws Super Bullish Pattern: Possible Scenarios
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Feb 16, 2025 - 11:34
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Losses Push Short-Term Traders Away, Data Shows
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Supermoon and Peanut Trade to Host Leading Founders & Investors during ETH Denver 2025
    LBank Global World Premiere Lists MyShell (SHELL) with 100,000 SHELL Rewards, Enhancing Crypto Innovation
    LBank Labs and 13Desk Present "AI in the Skyline": A Premier Consensus Hong Kong 2025 Side Event
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'Maybe Should Be $2 Million': Bitcoin Price Prediction by Samson Mow
    XRP Draws Super Bullish Pattern: Possible Scenarios
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Losses Push Short-Term Traders Away, Data Shows
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD