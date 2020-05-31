Max Keiser Shares His Take on Why Bitcoin Is Trading Higher

News
Sun, 05/31/2020 - 11:00
Alex Dovbnya
Crypto proponent Max Keiser claims that Bitcoin can help beat the system
Cover image via twitter.com
Contents

 

In a recent tweet, RT host and long-time Bitcoin proponent Max Keiser has linked Bitcoin’s recent price surge to the political turmoil in the United States.

Keiser says that buying Bitcoin and regaining individual sovereignty could be ‘the only way’ to beat the system. 

image by twitter.com

Related
Max Keiser Compares Bitcoin to Apple and Amazon

Protests erupt across the U.S. 

Massive protests have already taken place in more than 30 major U.S. cities following the death of black American George Floyd. Derek Chauvin, the police officer used his knee to pin the man’s head to the ground, has been charged with his murder.  

Peaceful demonstrations quickly turned violent, with a myriad of businesses being looted and protesters clashing with police.          

While commenting on the incident that sparked the outrage, U.S. President Donald Trump said that Americans were filled with ‘horror, anger, and grief.’

Related
Trump Does Bitcoin (BTC) Favor by Printing His Name on Stimulus Checks

Monetizing anger with Bitcoin 

Keiser encourages everyone to ‘monetize’ their anger with Bitcoin and buy their freedom.  

As reported by U.Today, during the escalation of the U.S.-Iran tensions in January, the price of Bitcoin ripped sharply higher, which helped to fuel the safe haven narrative around the orange coin.

Despite the fact that BTC plummeted together with other assets when the pandemic gripped the world, its swift recovery made investors realize BTC’s resilience.

Yesterday, the BTC price spiked to $9,760, its highest level since May 20, during the escalation of riots before retracing to its current price tag of $9,561.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settingsAccept cookies