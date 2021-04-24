MATIC, REN, KNC, BNB Whales Definitely Bought Latest Dip, Here's Why

News
Sat, 04/24/2021 - 14:34
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Find out which altcoins attracted the attention of whales during the ongoing carnage
MATIC, REN, KNC, BNB Whales Definitely Bought Latest Dip, Here's Why
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Leading on-chain data vendor Santiment shared some altcoin statistics on yesterday's crypto carnage. Some alts are showing the growing confidence of whales.

Fat cats still confident in altcoins

Santiment experts decided to calculate the number of "whale-scale" wallets in major altcoin networks and track their dynamics. During the past week, four cryptocurrencies witnessed particular interest from whales.

Whales increase their altcoin bags
Image via Twitter

Namely, the MATIC tokens of Polygon (ex-Matic Network), REN of Ren Protocol (acquired by Alameda Research), Kyber Network Crystals of Kyber Protocol and Binance Coins (BNB) of leading crypto exchange Binance were aggressively bought.

Analysts intrepreted this trend as an obvious indicator of whales' confidence in the positive short- and mid-term prospects of these popular altcoins.

Related
Chanlink (LINK) Whales Hold 8 out of 10 LINK: IntoTheBlock Analysts

As covered by U.Today previously, Chainlink (LINK) whales are also increasing their positions steadily despite short-term price fluctuations.

Recovery headed by Dogecoin (DOGE), Monero (XMR)

In total, buyers deposited more than $2.37 billion in USDT to exchanges in order to buy crypto at a discount. According to Glassnode, this is the second most significant inflow of Tether liquidity in crypto history.

Yesterday's flash-crash was particularly painful for the majority of the top altcoins. Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP were the worst performers out of the top 20 market caps.

Related
DOGE/XRP Pair Listed by Bitrue (BTR) Exchange Amidst Painful Market Collapse

Meanwhile, Shiba Inu coin is recovering much faster than other large-cap coins. It added 13.3 percent in the last 24 hours while Monero (XMR) is up 9.4 percent.

#Binance Coin News #Dogecoin News #Monero News #Ripple News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

article image Three Hottest Bitcoin and XRP News Since Sunday's BTC Crash
News
04/19/2021 - 14:52

Three Hottest Bitcoin and XRP News Since Sunday's BTC Crash
Yuri Molchan
article image WeWork Starts Accepting Bitcoin and Ethereum, Says It Will Hold Crypto on Its Balance Sheet
News
04/20/2021 - 11:53

WeWork Starts Accepting Bitcoin and Ethereum, Says It Will Hold Crypto on Its Balance Sheet
Alex Dovbnya
article image IOTA Begins Migration to Chrysalis, Here’s What It Means
News
04/21/2021 - 12:33

IOTA Begins Migration to Chrysalis, Here’s What It Means
Yuri Molchan
thecryptobuds