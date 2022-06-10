Mastercard Dives Deeper Into NFTs

Fri, 06/10/2022 - 06:06
Alex Dovbnya
Mastercard is further embracing non-fungible tokens
Payments giant Mastercard has opened up its network for more non-fungible tokens, according to a press release published on June 9.

The financial services company inked deals with several prominent NFT marketplaces, such as The Sandbox, to make it possible to buy digital collectibles with its cards.

This is not the company’s first foray into the NFT scene. In January, Mastercard scored a partnership with Coinbase to enable purchases on the leading cryptocurrency exchange’s NFT marketplace.

Mastercard says that it wants to make new technologies more inclusive in order to promote innovation.

The company had a total of 2.89 billion cards in circulation in the first quarter of the year.

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

