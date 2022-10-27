Massive XRP Whales Move More Than 150 Million Tokens in Minutes

According to the cryptocurrency whale tracker Whale Alert, Ripple (XRP) whales have moved more than 158.71 million tokens in just three transactions. Per the tweet, the largest transaction is worth more than $32.63 million, at the time of writing, with over 68 million XRP tokens on the move.
🚨 🚨 60,000,000 #XRP (27,941,106 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to #Bitstamphttps://t.co/3kqV2K4ziW— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) October 26, 2022
Furthermore, the second-largest transaction recorded in the past 6 hours by Whale Alert is worth roughly $28.4 million, transacting 60 million tokens.
The first two transactions, according to Whale Alert, were sent to anonymous wallets from the Luxembourg-based cryptocurrency exchange, Bitstamp.
According to a Tuesday report by U.Today, Bitstamp brought Shiba Inu (SHIB) — the second-largest memecoin and the 14th largest crypto by market cap — for its U.S.-based customers.
Last but not least, the last transaction — worth approximately $14.2 million — sent 30 million XRP tokens to the Mexico-based crypto exchange, Bitso.
🚨 30,000,000 #XRP (14,095,048 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to #Bitsohttps://t.co/QnkRxr3e05— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) October 26, 2022
XRP price has also gained momentum in the past 24 hours as the whole crypto market cap reached the $1 trillion mark again.
According to CoinMarketCap (CMC) data, XRP is currently trading at $0.476, up by 3.15% in the past 24 hours, closing the gap with the 7-day-high of $0.48.
Not to forget that XRP developed its “golden cross” for the first time in 15 months, per a U.Today report. This is regarded as a bullish indicator by analysts.