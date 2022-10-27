Massive XRP Whales Move More Than 150 Million Tokens in Minutes

XRP whales move a whopping amount of 158 million tokens in just a few minutes

According to the cryptocurrency whale tracker Whale Alert, Ripple (XRP) whales have moved more than 158.71 million tokens in just three transactions. Per the tweet , the largest transaction is worth more than $32.63 million, at the time of writing, with over 68 million XRP tokens on the move.

Furthermore, the second-largest transaction recorded in the past 6 hours by Whale Alert is worth roughly $28.4 million, transacting 60 million tokens.

The first two transactions, according to Whale Alert, were sent to anonymous wallets from the Luxembourg-based cryptocurrency exchange, Bitstamp.

According to a Tuesday report by U.Today, Bitstamp brought Shiba Inu (SHIB) — the second-largest memecoin and the 14th largest crypto by market cap — for its U.S.-based customers.

Last but not least, the last transaction — worth approximately $14.2 million — sent 30 million XRP tokens to the Mexico-based crypto exchange, Bitso.

XRP price has also gained momentum in the past 24 hours as the whole crypto market cap reached the $1 trillion mark again.

According to CoinMarketCap (CMC) data , XRP is currently trading at $0.476, up by 3.15% in the past 24 hours, closing the gap with the 7-day-high of $0.48.