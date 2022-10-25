XRP Forms Its First "Golden Cross" in Months: Details

Tue, 10/25/2022 - 12:10
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Golden cross has appeared a few times on XRP charts in the past
XRP Forms Its First "Golden Cross" in Months: Details
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The XRP price chart just produced its first "golden cross" in 15 months, which is regarded as a bull market indicator by analysts.

XRP's daily moving average (MA) 50 crossed above the moving average (MA) 200 on Oct. 23, validating a price chart pattern called a "golden crossover," which is a long-term bullish indicator.

TradingView
XRP/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

The golden cross has appeared a few times on XRP charts in the past. Its last occurrence was on July 17, 2021, which was followed up by a 176% price rally later, with XRP topping out at $1.41 before reversing course to the downside.

Related
XRP Price Might Hit Five Digits, U.S Record Producer E-Smitty Makes Stunning Prediction

The golden cross is frequently seen by traders and analysts as a signal of a defined uptrend. As a result, the most recent cross may draw more buying interest from trend-following traders, fueling additional price increases.

Here are key price targets

XRP's daily chart shows a barrier at $0.558, which capped gains in September. The $0.91 to $1 area, which has limited advances since December 2021, may be another obstacle for the bulls.

The golden cross is not the market's Holy Grail, it should be stressed, and it sometimes catches buyers on the wrong side of the market. This is because moving averages track prices.

Sometimes a crossover occurs when the asset is already overbought and due for a correction. XRP was a top gainer in recent months following positive developments in the Ripple lawsuit.

Related
XRP Price Yet to React to "Biggest Event" in Ripple Lawsuit in Past Year

With the daily and weekly chart relative strength indices both below the neutral 50 level, XRP appears to be far from overbought. While an edge might be given to sellers in the meantime, buyers may gain the upper hand if the price returns above the $0.51 mark.

At the time of publication, XRP was trading at $0.446, down 1.59% in the last 24 hours. Other major cryptocurrencies were nursing slight losses.

#Ripple News #XRP
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for October 25
10/25/2022 - 14:25
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for October 25
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Bitcoin Might Trade Between $17,600 and $25,000 Till End of 2022, Survey Says, Here's Why
10/25/2022 - 13:53
Bitcoin Might Trade Between $17,600 and $25,000 Till End of 2022, Survey Says, Here's Why
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image NEAR Foundation Launches "Depeg" Protection for Algorithmic Stablecoin USN
10/25/2022 - 13:34
NEAR Foundation Launches "Depeg" Protection for Algorithmic Stablecoin USN
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide