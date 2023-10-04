Massive 300 Million DOGE Transfer Heads to Robinhood

Wed, 10/04/2023 - 09:26
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Gargantuan transfer of 300 million Dogecoin (DOGE) recently sent to trading platform Robinhood
Whale Alert recently reported a colossal transfer of 300 million Dogecoin (DOGE), equivalent to approximately $18.25 million, heading toward Robinhood. The transaction took place at 4:27:38 a.m. UTC on Oct. 4. The sender paid a relatively modest fee of just $0.21 USD.

This development comes after Robinhood recently expanded its cryptocurrency services.

Robinhood broadens its crypto services 

As reported by U.Today, Robinhood announced an enhancement to its cryptocurrency wallet offerings in August. It extended support for Bitcoin and DOGE in late August.  

The development was in response to growing demands from its user base seeking diversification in the available assets on the platform.

Ripple Bags License to Operate in Singapore

The zero-fee trading app initially added support for Dogecoin back in 2018 before adding a slew of new coins in 2022. 

Slight price uptick

Currently ranked 10th in the crypto marketplace, DOGE is trading at $0.061 after a 1.5% increase, according to data provided by CoinGecko. This shows that the massive transfer did not have any noticeable impact on the Dogecoin price. 
 
Within a 24-hour span, its trading range fluctuated between $0.060465 and $0.062099. 
 
Dogecoin's market capitalization stands at roughly $8.63 billion, with a 24-hour trading volume of about $224 million.
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

