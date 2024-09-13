    Massive 150 Million XRP Withdrawal From Ripple Sparks Concern

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Ripple Labs sparks XRP sell-off concern, with new 150 million token transfer
    Fri, 13/09/2024 - 13:40
    Massive 150 Million XRP Withdrawal From Ripple Sparks Concern
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ripple Labs, the crypto payments giant, has initiated a massive XRP transfer to an unknown wallet. This mysterious movement of funds has sparked concerns in the community as members speculate about the reason behind the transfer.

    Advertisement

    Unraveling mystery of 150 million XRP transfer

    According to on-chain tracker Whale Alert, Ripple moved 150,000,000 XRP, valued at $85,383,318. However, a notable fact about this transaction is that the unidentified wallet has received a series of Ripple inflows.

    Related
    XRP Dominates Korean Markets With 112% Volume Surge
    Fri, 09/13/2024 - 11:25
    XRP Dominates Korean Markets With 112% Volume Surge
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Data reveals that the account has been activated since October 2023. In this month of September alone, there has been a series of outflows from the account. The most recent outflow was 40 million XRP on Sept. 10, while a more recent transaction of 12.08 million XRP also left the account on Sept. 12.

    As for inflows, the same wallet address received 200 million XRP from Ripple in August. Another transactional handshake occurred on July 9, when the same XRP tokens (150,000,000) were moved to the address.

    The transactions have sparked speculation in the XRP community about whether the unidentified wallet belongs to an institutional investor. Others see the move as an impending bullish run for XRP as it might be a cold storage wallet. Given the happenings in the crypto space, investors anticipate that a bullish wind might soon hit XRP.

    Ripple's stance on an XRP ETF and market performance

    Meanwhile, the broader crypto community was shocked when Grayscale Investments announced its XRP Trust. The top asset manager closed the fund previously, after the legal battle between Ripple Labs and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

    Related
    Grayscale Launches First XRP Trust, ETF Soon?
    Thu, 09/12/2024 - 16:01
    Grayscale Launches First XRP Trust, ETF Soon?
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    In an earlier report by U.Today, Ripple President Monica Long stated in June, while appearing as a guest on CNBC, that an XRP ETF would make sense. Long’s analysis rested on the performance of XRP, which has remained among the top assets in the chain, based on market capitalization.

    XRP was up 5.13% at $0.5658 at the time of writing. Its market volume also increased 116.60% to $1,872,054,743, indicating bullish sentiment.

    #XRP #ripple
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 13, 2024 - 13:23
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Criticized for Poor Performance, Even After Elon Musk's Endorsement
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Sep 13, 2024 - 12:54
    'Satoshi Has More Bitcoin Than I Have DOGE': Dogecoin Creator Reveals
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    How Cryptocurrency is Changing the Online Gambling Landscape
    Binance, IOG, and Amioca Brands VIPs Among Speakers for Cardano Summit 2024
    3DOS Launching Decentralized “Uber for 3D Printing” on Sui
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Massive 150 Million XRP Withdrawal From Ripple Sparks Concern
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Criticized for Poor Performance, Even After Elon Musk's Endorsement
    'Satoshi Has More Bitcoin Than I Have DOGE': Dogecoin Creator Reveals
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD