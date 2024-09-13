    Ripple CEO Breaks Silence on Grayscale XRP Trust, Shares Key Prediction

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Now that Grayscale XRP Trust is live, is XRP ETF next?
    Fri, 13/09/2024 - 10:21
    Ripple CEO Breaks Silence on Grayscale XRP Trust, Shares Key Prediction
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Top asset manager Grayscale Investments shocked the crypto community when it unveiled its XRP Trust earlier this week. After closing the fund in the wake of the Ripple Labs versus United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit, relaunching this product still made it the first of its kind on U.S. markets.

    Advertisement

    Ripple CEO reacts

    This landmark move has triggered commentary from Ripple Labs CEO Brad Garlinghouse. Taking to the X platform, Garlinghouse said he was pleasantly surprised to see the news. However, he claimed it was inevitable considering the legal clarity of the coin now secured in the United States.

    Related
    XRP, DOGE and TRX Display Rare Bullish Correlation
    Thu, 09/12/2024 - 14:25
    XRP, DOGE and TRX Display Rare Bullish Correlation
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    The Ripple CEO attributed this Grayscale XRP Trust to the regulatory clarity around the coin. He said that, with similar legal clarity in multiple jurisdictions, it is only a matter of time before "this space grows."

    Before the lawsuit in December 2020, Ripple Labs had many U.S.-based business partners, including Moneygram and top industry exchanges. To avoid being caught in the legal saga, many had to temporarily cut ties with the coin.

    This has long impacted XRP and Ripple’s businesses and has generally contributed to the price drawdown the former has recorded in the past three years.

    Tide turning in XRP’s favor

    It is worth noting that the tide is turning for XRP. This Grayscale XRP Trust might usher in more related products for both accredited and retail investors.

    Many are already speculating that this product might eventually see the launch of a spot XRP ETF product. This forecast is common, as many see Grayscale as the primary push for ETF offerings, most of which are conversions from its trust offerings. 

    Related
    Solana and XRP ETF Potential Approval Under Threat, Here's Reason
    Fri, 07/26/2024 - 14:52
    Solana and XRP ETF Potential Approval Under Threat, Here's Reason
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    The first did this for its Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETF products, launched earlier this year. The prospects of XRP advancing in the top offerings has caused its price to rebound by 5.38% at the time of writing to $0.5661.

    #Brad Garlinghouse #XRP ETF
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 13, 2024 - 9:37
    Ripple's Chief Lawyer Roasts SEC, Offers Updated Logo
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Sep 13, 2024 - 8:12
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 340%, Price Reacts Unexpectedly
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    How Cryptocurrency is Changing the Online Gambling Landscape
    Binance, IOG, and Amioca Brands VIPs Among Speakers for Cardano Summit 2024
    3DOS Launching Decentralized “Uber for 3D Printing” on Sui
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple CEO Breaks Silence on Grayscale XRP Trust, Shares Key Prediction
    Ripple's Chief Lawyer Roasts SEC, Offers Updated Logo
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 340%, Price Reacts Unexpectedly
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD