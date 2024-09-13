    XRP Dominates Korean Markets With 112% Volume Surge

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Latest developments helped boost XRP price by 10%
    Fri, 13/09/2024 - 11:25
    XRP Dominates Korean Markets With 112% Volume Surge
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to CoinMarketCap data, XRP, the seventh largest cryptocurrency by market cap, is witnessing a 115% surge in trading volumes.

    Advertisement

    In the last 24 hours, XRP's trading volume on the crypto market, which refers to the total number of XRP exchanged between buyers and sellers, came in at $1.83 billion.

    XRP has likewise catapulted to the top of the trading charts in South Korea, showcasing the cryptocurrency’s growing appeal in the region.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Comeback Imminent? Unexpectedly Bullish Data
    SEC Issues Crypto Investor Alert as It Makes Major U-Turn
    SEC Just “Conceded” That ETH Is Not Security, Coinbase’s Top Lawyer Says
    Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Price Test Incoming, Dogecoin (DOGE) Bullish Breakthrough Begins, Solana (SOL) Aims for $150, But There's Silver Lining
    Article image
    XRP/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TadingView

    According to the latest CoinMarketCap data, XRP is currently one of the most traded cryptocurrencies on major South Korean exchanges, surpassing even the likes of Bitcoin and Ethereum.

    Advertisement

    Related
    1.82 Billion XRP: Here's What's Happening as Crypto Market Faces Fresh Volatility?
    Fri, 09/06/2024 - 14:24
    1.82 Billion XRP: Here's What's Happening as Crypto Market Faces Fresh Volatility?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    For instance, on Upbit, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in South Korea in terms of trading volume and customer base, XRP was the most traded asset in the last 24 hours.

    Likely explanation

    South Korean traders are known for their active participation and quick response to market trends, hence XRP's dominance on the market might not be far-fetched.

    Crypto asset manager Grayscale Investments announced the launch of the Grayscale XRP Trust, which helped boost the price of the seventh-largest digital asset by about 10% in yesterday's trading session.

    XRP rose to highs of $0.588 before slightly retreating, although the gains were still sustained at press time. XRP is higher in the last 24 hours by 4.53% to $0.563, with a market value of $31.77 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data.

    Grayscale trust aims to allow investors to gain exposure to XRP and will be available to eligible individual and institutional accredited investors.

    #XRP News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 13, 2024 - 11:14
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Comeback Imminent? Unexpectedly Bullish Data
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Sep 13, 2024 - 10:48
    Catastrophic $1 Billion Solana (SOL) Selling Wave Incoming?
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    How Cryptocurrency is Changing the Online Gambling Landscape
    Binance, IOG, and Amioca Brands VIPs Among Speakers for Cardano Summit 2024
    3DOS Launching Decentralized “Uber for 3D Printing” on Sui
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Dominates Korean Markets With 112% Volume Surge
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Comeback Imminent? Unexpectedly Bullish Data
    Catastrophic $1 Billion Solana (SOL) Selling Wave Incoming?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD