Market Hasn't Bottomed Yet, Says Willy Woo

Wed, 09/14/2022 - 11:48
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Prominent on-chain analyst believes first cryptocurrency investors have not yet reached max pain point
Market Hasn't Bottomed Yet, Says Willy Woo
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bitcoin's plunge below $20,000 on Sept. 9 was an unpleasant suprise for digital assets as the majority of market participants believed that the bottom was reached back in June, but according to on-chain data provided by Willy Woo, crypto investors should brace themselves for another plunge.

In order to determine whether the market is oversold or has reached the bottom yet, the analyst uses the max pain therm determined by the percentage of coins "underwater," or unprofitable.

According to the on-chain data, only 52% of coins are currently underwater on the market, which, compared to previous cycle bottoms, is at least 5% lower than it should be to mark the current price level as the point of reversal.

Unfortunately, it is hard to determine the max pain price for the majority of the market as the positions of traders and investors are distributed unequally across different support and resistance levels. For example, a plunge below $20,000 might not cause a spike in the percentage of unprofitable coins, while a move below $19,000 would produce a large portion of open positions.

Related
SHIB Is One of Most Viewed Assets Worldwide on Major Crypto Data Portal

While Bitcoin's reversal seems to be postponed, the cost basis is still moving in the lower range, which means the correction should be around its latest stages, especially after Bitcoin absorbed another hit after the release of CPI data.

The recovery of the cryptocurrency market will most likely happen after the easing of the monetary policy of the United States. Once the rate hike cycle is over, the market should see the return of risk demand, and the cryptocurrency will be one of the main tools for covering it.

At press time, Bitcoin is trading at $20,300.

#Bitcoin News #Willy Woo
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image New LUNA Token Collapses as Do Kwon Faces Arrest
09/14/2022 - 14:40
New LUNA Token Collapses as Do Kwon Faces Arrest
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image 636 Million XRP Moved by Ripple and Whales as XRP Rises 7% in Past Week
09/14/2022 - 14:29
636 Million XRP Moved by Ripple and Whales as XRP Rises 7% in Past Week
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Ethereum Merge in Less Than 24 Hours, But ETH's Price Performance Is Depressing: Crypto Market Review, September 14
09/14/2022 - 14:21
Ethereum Merge in Less Than 24 Hours, But ETH's Price Performance Is Depressing: Crypto Market Review, September 14
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan