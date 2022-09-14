SHIB Is One of Most Viewed Assets Worldwide on Major Crypto Data Portal

According to CoinMarketCap's analysis of the crypto market for August, Shiba Inu has become one of the most interesting crypto assets for users on all continents of the world (except Antarctica!).

The interest in SHIB is expressed by the number of views of the Shiba Inu page directly on CoinMarketCap. Thus, in North America, South America, Asia and Africa, SHIB is the third-most-viewed cryptocurrency, yielding only to such giants as Bitcoin and Ethereum. In Oceania and Europe, Shiba Inu gives way to Terra Classic too, which is probably due to the pump of LUNC quotes in the last weeks of August.

As noted in the study, the two regions most interested in memecoins, the title of which is still held by SHIB, are Latin America and Africa. Users in these countries follow the trend in this particular sector closest. In addition, based on CoinMarketCap data, we can see that Shiba Inu remains one of the most watched coins regardless of crypto market conditions in July and August.

Shiba Inu skillfully diversifies investor interest

You don't have to go far to understand the reasons for crypto enthusiasts' undying interest in SHIB. Shiba Inu is working on and reports on a number of projects that Shiba army members believe should take the ecosystem to a whole new level and eclipse its main competitor, Dogecoin.

For example, the team responsible for SHIB: The Metaverse regularly reports on the recruitment of former producers and experts from the world of big movies and entertainment content to its ranks. Shiba Eternity, a mobile game from Shiba Inu, has just launched and is already a hit in Asia.

Also, rumors about the possible imminent release of Shibarium, whose sector is also noted by CoinMarketCap as one of the most intriguing, is constantly fueling interest in SHIB among users.