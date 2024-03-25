Advertisement
    MANTRA actively pushing RWA narrative to gain greater market exposure

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    MANTRA actively pushing RWA narrative to gain greater market exposure
    Mon, 25/03/2024 - 12:02
    MANTRA actively pushing RWA narrative to gain greater market exposure
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    MANTRA's market rally could be on the verge of accelerating thanks to the real-world asset (RWA) tokenization trend and the potential conclusion of the market correction we have witnessed. 

    Currently, OM is trading at about $0.6899 after experiencing significant volatility. The support level to watch is around $0.26085. It may be significantly lower than the current price threshold; however, it is due to the significant volatility we witnessed previously. 

    OMUSDT
    OM/USDT Chart by TradingView

    On the upside, OM faces a resistance level near $0.74942. If it can break through this point, the path could be paved for a continued uptrend, perhaps even reaching the higher peaks it previously set. 

    As MANTRA embraces RWA tokenization, an emerging trend in crypto, it could find a strong basis for price growth. This innovative approach allows investors to back their crypto with tangible, real-world assets like property or artwork, potentially providing more stability and drawing interest from a broader investment community.

    Additionaly, MANTRA plans to launch the Hongbai Testnet, which is an important step in cementing its position on the market and attracting developers that will make Mantra's ecosystem richer and help it gain more traction in the industry overall. These developments could be key to attracting a dedicated following and driving the token's value up.

    In simple terms, MANTRA's future seems promising as it rides the wave of RWA tokenization and keeps on pushing development. If it continues to break through resistance levels and maintain its support base, there is potential for significant growth. 

    Only time will tell if MANTRA will indeed capitalize on this trending fusion of cryptocurrency and real-world assets. But keep in mind, the market just exited correction mode, and any bullish movements on the market should be treated with caution as they can quickly turn into bearish ones.

    #MANTRA
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

