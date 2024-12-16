'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says This Asset Is Next to Surge Big After Gold

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Robert Kiyosaki, a renowned Bitcoin proponent, investor famous for his classic best-selling book on finance management “Rich Dad Poor Dad” has taken to his account on the X social media platform (formerly known as Twitter) to share a long read about the upcoming event he plans to attend in Canada.

In the same X post, Kiyosaki revealed that he is currently in search of one particular asset that will bring him large profits in the future and is ensured against crashing, unlike assets in the stock market. This post comes after Bitcoin reached a new all-time high above $107,000.

Kiyosaki reveals new asset he is after

Kiyosaki stated that he plans to visit the annual conference in Canada called VRIC – the Vancouver Resources Investor Conference, which takes place on January 19 and 20. The financial and investment expert said he would be “speaking, learning, and investing.”

The author of the ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ book shared that at the moment he is in search of a new silver mine to invest in. Earlier this year, in his tweets, Kiyosaki revealed that he owned several gold and silver mines which bring him stable profits.

Silver is bound to take off, Kiyosaki believes

Gold, silver, and Bitcoin are the three key assets Kiyosaki invests in on a long-term basis, believing them to be safe haven assets. He has often tweeted this year that he buys $1 silver coins which cost just $25 each. He has been constantly advocating three assets – Bitcoin, silver, and gold – as those which are likely to reach immense price highs in the near future.

This time, the financial expert tweeted that after the price of gold jumped recently, he expects silver to follow suit soon: “As you may know the price of gold has already taken off and silver will be next.”

Bitcoin reaches new ATH

Earlier today, the world’s pioneer cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, continued its upward movement. After reaching $106,488 as a new historic peak on Sunday, today BTC skyrocketed to hit $107,138 less than an hour ago. Thus, Bitcoin demonstrated a growth of 3.54% from the $103,500 zone.

By now, Bitcoin has shed some of its gains and is changing hands slightly below the $107,000 price level.