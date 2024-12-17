69,300,000 XRP Hits Binance, Here’s What’s Happening

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Popular crypto tracking service Whale Alert, which traces down large cryptocurrency transfers and shares the details on its account on the X platform (formerly widely known as Twitter), has spotted an immense XRP transfer worth almost $200 million in fiat.

This transfer targeted the world’s biggest centralized crypto exchange by volumes Binance and it occurred amid the fourth largest crypto XRP printed a substantial price increase of 9.33% since Monday. At the time of this writing, XRP is changing hands at $2.57.

Binance hit with 69.3 million XRP transfer

Data shared by the aforementioned source revealed that less than two hours ago an anonymous whale transferred 69,300,000 XRP in total to the Binance exchange. That amount of XRP was valued at $175,875,867 at the time of the transfer launch.

The community was curious as to the nature of this transfer and the wallet it was initiated by. The opinions widely differed – while some said that was a sign of an upcoming XRP pump, others said that a deposit likely meant an upcoming sell-off.

Advertisement

The XRP-focused analytics platform Bithomp shared that this was an internal transaction after-all since the anonymous wallet that moved the funds belonged to Binance.

On Monday, the same analytics platform reported that astonishing 800,000,000 XRP and 120,000,000 XRP withdrawals were made from Binance – batches of crypto worth $1,927,321,529 and $283,017,799. However, Bithomp also shared data proving that those withdrawals were made to Binance-liinked wallets as the top crypto exchange reshuffled its XRP holdings, moving some of them to new wallets.

Ripple unveils RLUSD launch date

As reported by U.Today, the San Francisco-based blockchain behemoth Ripple has finally announced the launch date of their new product – the Ripple USD stablecoin (RLUSD).

The asset will be rolled out on December 17 and shortly after that, it will be available on cryptocurrency exchanges for trading. According to Ripple, one of the exchanges that will list the new asset will be Bitstamp.

Last week, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse boasted that RLUSD had received final approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On Friday, as covered by U.Today, the Ripple Treasury minted 13 million RLUSD coins ahead of the stablecoin’s official release.