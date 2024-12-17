Japan's MicroStrategy to Issue 4.5 Billion Yen Bonds to Buy Bitcoin

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Asian MicroStrategy, Metaplanet Inc., has announced the issuing of the fourth series of ordinary bonds worth 4.5 billion yen. They are valued at approximately $30 million, and like its other issuances, this fund will be directed toward purchasing more Bitcoin (BTC).

Metaplanet plans to uphold Bitcoin acquisition strategy

Metaplanet has consistently purchased BTC in the last eight months, borrowing at low interest rates to fund the exercise. The company also believes in the holding power of Bitcoin and its potential to keep growing.

The annual interest rate of the bonds is 0, while the expected maturity date is June 16, 2025. Once profit is made from the previously issued warrant, the redemption funds of the bonds will be paid.

*Metaplanet to issue 4.5 billion yen in Ordinary Bonds to Accelerate Bitcoin Purchases; Repayment to be made from Warrant Exercise Proceeds* pic.twitter.com/oS93rD7uXk — Metaplanet Inc. (@Metaplanet_JP) December 17, 2024

According to Metaplanet, it will continue its Bitcoin acquisition strategy for a while.

It plans to further expand its capital operation capabilities through multiple issuances in the future, totaling five billion yen in private placement bonds.

This is a clear replica of MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin playbook, and it has contributed significantly to making the financial leader the only Japanese entry on the list of the leading corporate Bitcoin holders.

Metaplanet and MicroStrategy Bitcoin buying spree

About a month ago, Metaplanet announced the issuance of a new series of bonds worth about ¥1.75 billion, roughly around $12 million.

Each bond was priced at ¥43.75 million, equivalent to $283,031, to pay an interest rate of 0.36%. At this time, the Japanese financial leader held almost $100 million worth of BTC.

MicroStrategy has also been buying more Bitcoin recently. On Monday, it added 15,350 more Bitcoin to the stash for $1.5 billion at an average price of $100,386 per Bitcoin.

The business intelligence and software company now holds 439,000 Bitcoin units, further maintaining its position as the largest Bitcoin holder.