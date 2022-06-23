Majority of Bitcoin Indicators Are Saying Bottom Is In

Thu, 06/23/2022 - 08:40
Arman Shirinyan
While Bitcoin struggles to break above $20,000 range, indicators suggest that bottom is in
Most cyclic Bitcoin indicators are hinting at a reversal rally as the asset has finally bottomed out—according to the CEO of CryptoQuant on-chain and market hub. The analyst suggests that opening big shorts on Bitcoin right now is riskier than usual, as most indicators are being suppressed.

The analyst has shown six indicators used by traders and investors to determine the current state of the market and its bounce potential by using on-chain data like realized loss and profit, the MVRV ratio and BTC miners' positions.

The first indicator, the ratio between unrealized loss and profit, is used for determining if the whole network is in a state of loss or profit. Whenever indicators show a value above zero, the network can be considered profitable. If the value drops below 0, the network is in a state of loss.

Historically, whenever the Bitcoin network's NUPL dropped below zero, we saw a rapid bounce of the first cryptocurrency, or at least a short-term consolidation period shortly after. Currently, Bitcoin is on its way to the 2019 low, which became a starting point for the crypto market's rally in 2021.

