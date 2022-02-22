Major Indian Exchange Now Allows Buying Shiba Inu with Zero Fees

You can now instantly buy or sell the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency on ZebPay, the oldest cryptocurrency exchange in India, with the help of a recently introduced feature

Indian cryptocurrency exchange ZebPay has announced that its recently launched QuickTrade feature now supports the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency.



QuickTrade allows instantly buying and selling cryptocurrencies without paying any transaction fees.



Users do not have to wait for their order to be matched in order for their request to be fulfilled.



One has to place an instant order on the exchange with the help of the ZebPay feature by clicking the QuickBuy button and entering one's security PIN. The user's personal details will then be validated by the trading platform. Following a swift verification process, the user's order is automatically executed. Users have to place another order if the old price expires.



