Major Exchange Curtails XRP and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Investing Opportunities

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Binance announces significant reduction in investment options for tokens like XRP and Shiba Inu (SHIB)
Fri, 29/12/2023 - 7:50
Cover image via www.freepik.com
In a surprising turn of events, Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, has announced a substantial reduction in investment opportunities on several tokens, with a primary focus on Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP. The exchange's latest move aims to optimize the trading experience for its users.

Binance Liquid Swap, the platform's liquidity pool service, periodically reviews listed liquidity pools to concentrate liquidity, reduce slippage and provide users with better transaction prices. As a result of their most recent reviews, Binance Liquid Swap is set to remove several liquidity pools on Jan. 5, affecting tokens such as SHIB and XRP, among others.

Clean-up

This reduction comes as Binance continues to increase its delisting activity, a trend that some industry observers attribute to the exchange's ongoing legal entanglements. Throughout the year, Binance has been under scrutiny from regulatory bodies such as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Department of Justice (DoJ), leading to multiple investigations into its operations.

The regulatory pressure reached a pinnacle with a recent settlement between Binance and the DoJ. The settlement involved a substantial multibillion-dollar fine, the departure and trial of CZ and comprehensive compliance changes within the organization. These developments signify a significant shake-up within the leadership and operational structure of the leading crypto exchange.

As Binance navigates these challenges, the impact on the trading landscape is undeniable. The curtailing of investment opportunities on tokens like XRP and Shiba Inu underscores the far-reaching consequences of regulatory scrutiny within the crypto space.

About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

