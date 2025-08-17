Bitcoin Faces Test Against Gold's 2021 Highs

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Mike McGlone, chief commodity strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, believes that Bitcoin has yet to prove that it is capable of acting as an independent asset instead of simply being "the last big trade" chased by speculators.

In order to prove that, the cryptocurrency would have to remain above its 2021 high against gold.

New big trade?

As of now, Bitcoin is valued at approximately 35 ounces of gold. If Bitcoin falls below that level, it will signal more weakness.

In fact, U.S. Treasury bonds (T-bonds) might emerge as the next big trade. He has added that yields in China are now trading toward 1.75%. Hence, T-bonds might be a more attractive option.

As reported by U.Today , McGlone previously predicted that the price of Bitcoin might collapse to $10,000.

McGlone sticks with gold

McGlone has noted that he personally prefers gold over "digital gold" as of now.

On Aug. 14, Bitcoin briefly peaked at 36.9 ounces before paring some of its recent gains.

In mid-April, the Bitcoin/XAUT pair collapsed to just 24.7 ounces, which remains the current 2025 low.

Bitcoin is still down 0.41% against gold this year, which might be quite embarrassing for the holders of the leading cryptocurrency, considering that it has a much smaller market cap compared to the holders of the yellow metal.