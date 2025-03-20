Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    7,679,930,192 Dogecoin in 24 Hours, DOGE Trading Volume Skyrockets

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Thu, 20/03/2025 - 15:23
    Dogecoin trading volume shows adoption and optimism among DOGE investors
    Advertisement
    7,679,930,192 Dogecoin in 24 Hours, DOGE Trading Volume Skyrockets
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Activities have surged with Dogecoin (DOGE) within the last 24 hours as the meme coin registered soaring trading volume. Notably, DOGE’s trading volume has spiked by over 55% as data placed the quantity traded at approximately $1.31 billion.

    Advertisement

    Dogecoin’s on-chain data shows growing interest

    According to CoinMarketCap, this accounts for 7,679,930,192 DOGE transacted within the last 24 hours amid the coin's soaring adoption.

    The spike in trading volume signals renewed interest on the part of investors in the largest meme coin by market capitalization. This development has triggered an appreciation in the value of DOGE as investors' attention has soared.

    Related
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 10% to Five-Week High: Is This Just Beginning?
    Fri, 01/17/2025 - 11:19
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 10% to Five-Week High: Is This Just Beginning?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    As of this writing, DOGE price was changing hands at $0.1725, representing a 1.84% increase in the last 24 hours.

    DOGE had been trading at a low of $0.1689 on early market exchanges before the uptick in trading volume sparked a price appreciation for the coin. Amid this rally, DOGE climbed as high as $0.1790 before dropping back to its current value.

    Analysts pointed out that the meme coin has experienced increased activity over the past seven days. Notably, on-chain data showed a surge in active DOGE addresses by up to 400% as users position themselves for what may lie ahead.

    Proponents also opine that other indicators suggest investors might have decided to build up their holdings of DOGE gradually. This could have culminated in a spike in trading volume and price recovery for the meme coin.

    Can Dogecoin flip Cardano?

    The bullish signals that DOGE is flashing might result in a breakout rally if the meme coin can breach the $0.18 resistance level. It also has to overcome lingering downward pressure for it to soar.

    Related
    14,890,000 XRP Liquidated in 24 Hours, Major Price Shift Emerges
    Thu, 03/20/2025 - 12:06
    14,890,000 XRP Liquidated in 24 Hours, Major Price Shift Emerges
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Market observers believe that, with the recent increase in trading volume, DOGE could record enough buying support for its price to attempt high price levels.

    Meanwhile, a significant gain by DOGE could see it flip Cardano in the market capitalization ranking.

    #Dogecoin

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 20, 2025 - 15:13
    Billions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) Acquired by Major Dormant Ethereum Whale
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 20, 2025 - 15:07
    Ripple CEO Makes Epic RLUSD Stablecoin Prediction: Details
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    2025 Predictions: Will Crypto Casinos Thrive or Fade Away?
    PARADISE Looks To Revolutionize Gaming Through Upcoming Launch
    Claims Against BE Club Founders Concerning OneCoin Withdrawn
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    2025 Predictions: Will Crypto Casinos Thrive or Fade Away?
    PARADISE Looks To Revolutionize Gaming Through Upcoming Launch
    Claims Against BE Club Founders Concerning OneCoin Withdrawn
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    7,679,930,192 Dogecoin in 24 Hours, DOGE Trading Volume Skyrockets
    Billions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) Acquired by Major Dormant Ethereum Whale
    Ripple CEO Makes Epic RLUSD Stablecoin Prediction: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD