    Major Bitcoin Price Headwind Just Disappeared

    Alex Dovbnya
    Bitcoin bulls have a reason to be optimistic as a German state is finally done selling its BTC holdings
    Fri, 12/07/2024 - 19:20
    Major Bitcoin Price Headwind Just Disappeared
    According to cryptocurrency research firm Arkham Intelligence, Saxony, a state in eastern Germany, has now liquidated all of its Bitcoin holdings. 

    Saxony's relentless selling spree has been a major bearish headwind for the leading cryptocurrency by market cap since the start of June. 

    The German state originally owned 50,000 Bitcoins that were confiscated earlier this year from the operators of the Movie2K piracy website.       

    Following the confiscation, Germany ranked as one of the top holders of Bitcoin among different governments (behind only the U.S., China, and the U.K.). However, it no longer holds any Bitcoin. 

    The selling spree naturally attracted plenty of criticism from the members of the Bitcoin community.   Joana Cotar, Germany's pro-crypto MP, called for halting the sales, arguing that holding the cryptocurrency would be beneficial for the state.  

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

